Friday 3 May, 2019
19-year-old makes ODI debut as Ireland bat first against England

Ireland have three debutants in their team for today’s game at Malahide.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 3 May 2019, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago
Ryan Bailey reports from Malahide 

IRELAND WILL HOPE the injection of youth can provide the required spark to revive their faltering fortunes as they open their international summer against number-one ranked side England in Dublin today.

Head coach Graham Ford has included three One-Day International debutants in his side for the season-opener against England, with Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair all drafted into the team.

William Porterfield and Eoin Morgan attend the coin toss with Richie Richardson Captains William Porterfield and Eoin Morgan at the coin toss. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

19-year-old left-arm fast bowler Little is rewarded for his performances in the Twenty20 format and inter-provincial series, while the hope is that his Pembroke and Leinster Lightning team-mate Tucker can breathe fresh life into a misfiring batting line-up.

Tucker’s internationals credentials are set to be placed under stiff examination by England’s potent attack after the visitors invited Ireland to bat first after a delayed start in Malahide. 

A wet outfield, caused by a heavy deluge yesterday afternoon, meant there was a two-hour wait for play, with the action eventually getting underway at 12.45pm.

The game, live on Sky Sports, has been reduced to 45 overs per side.

England captain Eoin Morgan had no hesitation in opting to bowl first under grey skies in north Dublin, as Trevor Bayliss’ side begin their final warm-up period for this summer’s World Cup.

England have handed ODI debuts to Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer, batsman Dawid Malan and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes.

Ireland are bidding to claim a major scalp and beat a Full Member nation for the first time since toppling Zimbabwe in 2015, while they have not won a game in any format at their Malahide home since September 2014. 

Ireland: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little.

England: James Vince, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer. 

Ryan Bailey
