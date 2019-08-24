This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 24 August, 2019
How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's men are thrashed at Twickenham

That was difficult to watch.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 11,277 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/4779535

A HORRIBLY OFF-PACE and abject performance from Joe Schmidt’s Ireland is a real cause for concern just four weeks out from the World Cup.

You can read our match report from Twickenham here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Rob Kearney

3Our Rating

Enjoyed a storming start, including a fine looping pass off his wrong side for Larmour's try, and looked sharp overall. Could do little to mop up the mess in front of him. 

6

Jordan Larmour

3Our Rating

Popped up on the left for his fifth international try, but not many moments of significance thereafter. Five missed tackles. 

6

Garry Ringrose

3Our Rating

Ireland were completely abject in defence and Ringrose and Aki were dominated in midfield.

6

Bundee Aki

4Our Rating

See above, before adding a consolation score with a powerful finish. 

6

Jacob Stockdale

2Our Rating

A trademark chip and chase created Ireland's only try but the Ulster winger was found wanting and caught in no man's land for all three of England's first-half tries. 

6

Ross Byrne

3Our Rating

A first Test start and started brightly but faded as the game wore on. A couple of sweet strikes off the tee, before making way for Carty on 55. 

6

Conor Murray

3Our Rating

Here we go again. Briefly returned to the pitch after heavy contact to his head in a collision with Jonny May but didn't re-appear for the second half. 

6

Cian Healy

3Our Rating

A major injury concern after hobbling off in the first half with an ankle problem. Ireland can ill-afford to lose a player of Healy's calibre for Japan. 

6

Rory Best

2Our Rating

The calls for a change at hooker will only grow louder. Ireland's lineout completely malfunctioned in the searing London heat and much of that responsibility must fall on the captain's shoulders.

6

Tadhg Furlong

3Our Rating

Plenty of hard work in the loose but Ireland -- once again -- were bullied up front. Replaced by Porter after 54 minutes. 

6

Iain Henderson

2Our Rating

Devin Toner's reputation soars in his absence again. Henderson was excellent in the opening quarter, stealing possession for Larmour's try and then producing a pressure-relieving turnover later in the half, but Ireland's lineout crisis was as shocking as it was damaging. 

6

Jean Kleyn

2Our Rating

It's unusual to see Kleyn come off second best in the physicality stakes but Test match rugby is a different ball-game. Was he even on the pitch for 54 minutes?

6

Peter O'Mahony

3Our Rating

Had little impact on the game, but he wasn't the only one.

6

Josh van der Flier

3Our Rating

Typically tireless and honest in his efforts throughout and didn't miss any of his 14 tackles, which was an achievement on an afternoon like this.

6

CJ Stander

2Our Rating

Did little to convince anyone he should be ahead of Jack Conan in the number eight pecking order. 

6

 

Replacements:

Sean Cronin

3Our Rating

Got his chance to show Best up off the bench but the game was long gone at that stage. 

6

Jack McGrath

3Our Rating

Introduced just before the break for Healy. Caught out for Itoje's try. 

6

Andrew Porter

4Our Rating

Got 25 minutes off the bench. 

6

Devin Toner

4Our Rating

Needs to be on the pitch for Ireland's lineout to function, apparently.

6

Tadhg Beirne

4Our Rating

Brought on in the second row with 20 remaining.

6

Luke McGrath

4Our Rating

Got more minutes than expected due to Murray's injury but clean ball from the forwards was a rare luxury. 

6

Jack Carty

4Our Rating

Have to feel sorry for the Connacht 10, who was again thrown on with Ireland in completely dissaray just as they were in Cardiff back in March. 

6

