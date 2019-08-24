How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's men are thrashed at Twickenham

A HORRIBLY OFF-PACE and abject performance from Joe Schmidt’s Ireland is a real cause for concern just four weeks out from the World Cup.

You can read our match report from Twickenham here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Rob Kearney 3Our Rating Enjoyed a storming start, including a fine looping pass off his wrong side for Larmour's try, and looked sharp overall. Could do little to mop up the mess in front of him.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jordan Larmour 3Our Rating Popped up on the left for his fifth international try, but not many moments of significance thereafter. Five missed tackles.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Garry Ringrose 3Our Rating Ireland were completely abject in defence and Ringrose and Aki were dominated in midfield.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Bundee Aki 4Our Rating See above, before adding a consolation score with a powerful finish.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jacob Stockdale 2Our Rating A trademark chip and chase created Ireland's only try but the Ulster winger was found wanting and caught in no man's land for all three of England's first-half tries.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ross Byrne 3Our Rating A first Test start and started brightly but faded as the game wore on. A couple of sweet strikes off the tee, before making way for Carty on 55.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Murray 3Our Rating Here we go again. Briefly returned to the pitch after heavy contact to his head in a collision with Jonny May but didn't re-appear for the second half.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cian Healy 3Our Rating A major injury concern after hobbling off in the first half with an ankle problem. Ireland can ill-afford to lose a player of Healy's calibre for Japan.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Rory Best 2Our Rating The calls for a change at hooker will only grow louder. Ireland's lineout completely malfunctioned in the searing London heat and much of that responsibility must fall on the captain's shoulders.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Furlong 3Our Rating Plenty of hard work in the loose but Ireland -- once again -- were bullied up front. Replaced by Porter after 54 minutes.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Iain Henderson 2Our Rating Devin Toner's reputation soars in his absence again. Henderson was excellent in the opening quarter, stealing possession for Larmour's try and then producing a pressure-relieving turnover later in the half, but Ireland's lineout crisis was as shocking as it was damaging.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jean Kleyn 2Our Rating It's unusual to see Kleyn come off second best in the physicality stakes but Test match rugby is a different ball-game. Was he even on the pitch for 54 minutes?

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Peter O'Mahony 3Our Rating Had little impact on the game, but he wasn't the only one.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh van der Flier 3Our Rating Typically tireless and honest in his efforts throughout and didn't miss any of his 14 tackles, which was an achievement on an afternoon like this.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

CJ Stander 2Our Rating Did little to convince anyone he should be ahead of Jack Conan in the number eight pecking order.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Replacements:

Sean Cronin 3Our Rating Got his chance to show Best up off the bench but the game was long gone at that stage.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack McGrath 3Our Rating Introduced just before the break for Healy. Caught out for Itoje's try.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Porter 4Our Rating Got 25 minutes off the bench.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Devin Toner 4Our Rating Needs to be on the pitch for Ireland's lineout to function, apparently.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Beirne 4Our Rating Brought on in the second row with 20 remaining.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Luke McGrath 4Our Rating Got more minutes than expected due to Murray's injury but clean ball from the forwards was a rare luxury.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Carty 4Our Rating Have to feel sorry for the Connacht 10, who was again thrown on with Ireland in completely dissaray just as they were in Cardiff back in March.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

