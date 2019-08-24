How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's men are thrashed at Twickenham

A HORRIBLY OFF-PACE and abject performance from Joe Schmidt’s Ireland is a real cause for concern just four weeks out from the World Cup.
You can read our match report from Twickenham here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.
3Our Rating Enjoyed a storming start, including a fine looping pass off his wrong side for Larmour's try, and looked sharp overall. Could do little to mop up the mess in front of him.
Rob Kearney
3Our Rating
Enjoyed a storming start, including a fine looping pass off his wrong side for Larmour's try, and looked sharp overall. Could do little to mop up the mess in front of him.
3Our Rating Popped up on the left for his fifth international try, but not many moments of significance thereafter. Five missed tackles.
Jordan Larmour
3Our Rating
Popped up on the left for his fifth international try, but not many moments of significance thereafter. Five missed tackles.
3Our Rating Ireland were completely abject in defence and Ringrose and Aki were dominated in midfield.
Garry Ringrose
3Our Rating
Ireland were completely abject in defence and Ringrose and Aki were dominated in midfield.
4Our Rating See above, before adding a consolation score with a powerful finish.
Bundee Aki
4Our Rating
See above, before adding a consolation score with a powerful finish.
2Our Rating A trademark chip and chase created Ireland's only try but the Ulster winger was found wanting and caught in no man's land for all three of England's first-half tries.
Jacob Stockdale
2Our Rating
A trademark chip and chase created Ireland's only try but the Ulster winger was found wanting and caught in no man's land for all three of England's first-half tries.
3Our Rating A first Test start and started brightly but faded as the game wore on. A couple of sweet strikes off the tee, before making way for Carty on 55.
Ross Byrne
3Our Rating
A first Test start and started brightly but faded as the game wore on. A couple of sweet strikes off the tee, before making way for Carty on 55.
3Our Rating Here we go again. Briefly returned to the pitch after heavy contact to his head in a collision with Jonny May but didn't re-appear for the second half.
Conor Murray
3Our Rating
Here we go again. Briefly returned to the pitch after heavy contact to his head in a collision with Jonny May but didn't re-appear for the second half.
3Our Rating A major injury concern after hobbling off in the first half with an ankle problem. Ireland can ill-afford to lose a player of Healy's calibre for Japan.
Cian Healy
3Our Rating
A major injury concern after hobbling off in the first half with an ankle problem. Ireland can ill-afford to lose a player of Healy's calibre for Japan.
2Our Rating The calls for a change at hooker will only grow louder. Ireland's lineout completely malfunctioned in the searing London heat and much of that responsibility must fall on the captain's shoulders.
Rory Best
2Our Rating
The calls for a change at hooker will only grow louder. Ireland's lineout completely malfunctioned in the searing London heat and much of that responsibility must fall on the captain's shoulders.
3Our Rating Plenty of hard work in the loose but Ireland -- once again -- were bullied up front. Replaced by Porter after 54 minutes.
Tadhg Furlong
3Our Rating
Plenty of hard work in the loose but Ireland -- once again -- were bullied up front. Replaced by Porter after 54 minutes.
2Our Rating Devin Toner's reputation soars in his absence again. Henderson was excellent in the opening quarter, stealing possession for Larmour's try and then producing a pressure-relieving turnover later in the half, but Ireland's lineout crisis was as shocking as it was damaging.
Iain Henderson
2Our Rating
Devin Toner's reputation soars in his absence again. Henderson was excellent in the opening quarter, stealing possession for Larmour's try and then producing a pressure-relieving turnover later in the half, but Ireland's lineout crisis was as shocking as it was damaging.
2Our Rating It's unusual to see Kleyn come off second best in the physicality stakes but Test match rugby is a different ball-game. Was he even on the pitch for 54 minutes?
Jean Kleyn
2Our Rating
It's unusual to see Kleyn come off second best in the physicality stakes but Test match rugby is a different ball-game. Was he even on the pitch for 54 minutes?
3Our Rating Had little impact on the game, but he wasn't the only one.
Peter O'Mahony
3Our Rating
Had little impact on the game, but he wasn't the only one.
3Our Rating Typically tireless and honest in his efforts throughout and didn't miss any of his 14 tackles, which was an achievement on an afternoon like this.
Josh van der Flier
3Our Rating
Typically tireless and honest in his efforts throughout and didn't miss any of his 14 tackles, which was an achievement on an afternoon like this.
2Our Rating Did little to convince anyone he should be ahead of Jack Conan in the number eight pecking order.
CJ Stander
2Our Rating
Did little to convince anyone he should be ahead of Jack Conan in the number eight pecking order.
Replacements:
3Our Rating Got his chance to show Best up off the bench but the game was long gone at that stage.
Sean Cronin
3Our Rating
Got his chance to show Best up off the bench but the game was long gone at that stage.
3Our Rating Introduced just before the break for Healy. Caught out for Itoje's try.
Jack McGrath
3Our Rating
Introduced just before the break for Healy. Caught out for Itoje's try.
4Our Rating Got 25 minutes off the bench.
Andrew Porter
4Our Rating
Got 25 minutes off the bench.
4Our Rating Needs to be on the pitch for Ireland's lineout to function, apparently.
Devin Toner
4Our Rating
Needs to be on the pitch for Ireland's lineout to function, apparently.
4Our Rating Brought on in the second row with 20 remaining.
Tadhg Beirne
4Our Rating
Brought on in the second row with 20 remaining.
4Our Rating Got more minutes than expected due to Murray's injury but clean ball from the forwards was a rare luxury.
Luke McGrath
4Our Rating
Got more minutes than expected due to Murray's injury but clean ball from the forwards was a rare luxury.
4Our Rating Have to feel sorry for the Connacht 10, who was again thrown on with Ireland in completely dissaray just as they were in Cardiff back in March.
Jack Carty
4Our Rating
Have to feel sorry for the Connacht 10, who was again thrown on with Ireland in completely dissaray just as they were in Cardiff back in March.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (42)