Ireland applaud their away fans following defeat at Twickenham. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
marks out of 10

How did you rate Ireland in their galling 23-22 defeat to England?

It was a bad day at the office in south-west London.
14 minutes ago

- Give your own ratings for Ireland’s players below

Starting Team:

Hugo Keenan

6

Calvin Nash

6

Robbie Henshaw

6

Bundee Aki

6

James Lowe

6

Jack Crowley

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

6

Andrew Porter

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Tadhg Furlong

6

Joe McCarthy

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Peter O'Mahony

6

Josh van der Flier

6

Caelan Doris

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

6

Cian Healy

6

Finlay Bealham

6

Iain Henderson

6

Ryan Baird

6

Jack Conan

6

Conor Murray

6

Ciarán Frawley

6

Andy Farrell

6

