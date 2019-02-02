This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter

With both teams close to fully-loaded, a classic encounter awaits in Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 8:00 AM
25 minutes ago 1,675 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4472837

A CRISP, COLD Saturday evening in February, the crowd warmed by a drop of stout or whiskey or the sheer giddiness of this great championship being back in our lives once again – it feels like even the rugby gods will be hunching over the curved roof of the Aviva Stadium for a good look at this one.

Ireland haven’t had this opener since all the way back in 2000 and there couldn’t be anything better in 2019.

England – denied a Grand Slam in Ireland in 2017, then forced to watch as Joe Schmidt’s side claimed theirs in London last year – are in Dublin on the first weekend of the Six Nations [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

The Ireland team to play England The Ireland squad to face England. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Eddie Jones’ team are not an unbeatable force but it feels like this could be special, another fixture that will be packed into the highlights reels in decades to come.

The intrigue is everywhere on the pitch but most eyes will be on Ireland’s number 15 shirt early on this evening.

Robbie Henshaw will wear it for the first time since his Ireland debut back in 2013, having become a mainstay as a centre under Joe Schmidt ever since.

The first high ball is sure to be met with some trepidation in the stands but Henshaw, a composed 25-year-old, will relish this opportunity to show his broad skill set in what is his favourite position.

His opposite number, Elliot Daly, is certain to be dealt several assessments of his aerial skills too, having struggled in that department during last year’s November Tests. 

Conor Murray is a renowned box kicker but England’s Ben Youngs is proficient in this area too and the statistics tell us that Eddie Jones’ team tend to kick the ball more often than Schmidt’s – one of many fascinating duels.

The hope is that both teams thrilling wings can feature prominently in this tie, with Jacob Stockdale keen to back up last year’s record-breaking seven tries in the Six Nations and Keith Earls remaining a lethally intelligent threat at the age of 31.

English pair Jonny May and Jack Nowell are rapid and Ireland’s wide defence – tested severely at times last year – will need to be razor sharp, with Garry Ringrose often leading that cause from outside centre.

The backfield defence – in which both back threes must combine to cover space while also keeping their frontlines stacked with bodies in order to bring stifling linespeed – will also be intriguing, with Ireland and England both capable of targeting space with grubbers, cross-field kicks and the occasional chip. Don’t let the ball find grass or trouble beckons!

Simon Easterby, Joe Schmidt, Richie Murphy, Andy Farrell and Greg Feek Joe Schmidt and his coaching team during yesterday's captain's run. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Positioning Henshaw at 15 means Schmidt keeps Ringrose and Bundee Aki in his team in the midfield, with Leinster man providing playmaking class to relieve some pressure on Johnny Sexton. Aki, meanwhile, will be the hard-grafting glue in the team once again.

Opposite Ireland’s proven pair is an English centre combination that excites. Henry Slade is of a similar grubber-kicking, gliding style to Ringrose, while the fit-again Manu Tuilagi is tasked with taking up the direct-running slot vacated by the injured Ben Te’o. 

Sexton will be as ferocious a defender as ever if and when Tuilagi comes knocking at his door, while Sexton’s masterful control and tactical ingenuity should be vital in putting into motion Schmidt’s latest deeply-thought-out game plan.

England’s number 10 also holds the key to their chances of rocking the championship with a win in Dublin on this opening weekend.

Owen Farrell is a fierce defender – though seemingly derided now after escaping a pair of illegal tackles in November unpenalised - and a strong decision-maker on the ball. Expect to see him hovering out the back door of three-man forward pods or Tuilagi’s screening lines to buy the out-half an extra split second to create for his team-mates.

One of those tasked with locating Farrell in behind will be the returning Billy Vunipola, arguably among the five best players in world rugby when at his best.

The Saracens man hasn’t been quite able to deliver that in recent years – his contribution to England’s Grand Slam in 2016 was stunning – but Jones hopes that the combined effect of his ball-carrying, distribution and skills in the tight will be telling.

With Sam Underhill absent through injury – a real blow – Vunipola is joined by Tom Curry, the poacher, and Mark Wilson, the dogged and underrated all-rounder, in the England back row. 

Ireland’s back row unit may have the edge. Peter O’Mahony will spoil at lineout and breakdown, as well as getting in English faces with aggressive glee, while CJ Stander should rack up another stats chart-leading and effective workload. 

Josh van der Flier and Peter O'Mahony Josh van der Flier lifts Peter O'Mahony. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Interestingly, Ireland averaged the fewest number of turnovers per game of any team in the Six Nations last year. Under the influential Andy Farrell, they are more selective and precise in jackling, keen as they are to keep defenders on their feet and ready to tackle.

Monsieur Jerome Garces will be policing the legality of the breakdown contest and all others.

Openside Josh van der Flier’s work-rate and physically dominant impact keeps Sean O’Brien on the bench, while Ireland’s second row of Devin Toner and James Ryan should deliver good lineout possession – so crucial to Schmidt’s plans.

England locks George Kruis, the lineout leader, and Maro Itoje, chief spoiler, are world-class, as is their front row. Not that Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong are too shabby in green.

“You look at the front five they’ve picked, all of them played in that 2017 Lions series,” says Best of what will be a vital tight five battle.

“Certainly, George Kruis, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola started the first Test, Kyle Sinckler came off the bench in every Test, Maro was on the bench for the first Test so it’s basically a Lions front five we’re up against.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated at all, it’s a massive challenge for us but that said, we have some very, very good players in our front five. We know we’re going to have to be very good but we also know that we can be, as long as we’re focused and channelled and every scrum matters to us.”

Ireland’s scrum taking Argentina and New Zealand apart in November bodes well, while Toner’s calm influence usually means a good return at lineout time. 

The benches are also stacked, with England able to call on the impact of the likes of the aggressive Ellis Genge, hard-hitting Courtney Lawes, finisher supreme Chris Ashton and playmaking George Ford – allowing that old Ford-Farrell 10-12 combination to spark.

Ireland, meanwhile, have Jordan Larmour’s footwork, Joey Carbery’s growing composure, Sean Cronin’s acceleration, Dave Kilcoyne’s carrying and more to call on, as scrum-half John Cooney hopes for his Six Nations debut.

Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell England's Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

If Ireland can get their set-piece foundation right, the latest unveiling of Schmidt’s smarts when it comes to set-piece attack should be riveting.

What is the latest version of Stander vs. England last year or of Stockdale vs. the All Blacks in November?

All in all, Ireland appear to be a more cohesive and better-prepared team, with a backbone of belief in what they’re doing and the advantage of being at home in front of what should be a deafening crowd. 

Ireland:

15. Robbie Henshaw
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jonathan Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (Captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Sean O’Brien
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

England:

15. Elliot Daly 
14. Jonny May
13. Henry Slade 
12. Manu Tuiagi 
11. Jack Nowell
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Ben Youngs 

1. Mako Vunipola 
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 
5. George Kruis 
6. Mark Wilson
7. Tom Curry
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Harry Williams
19. Courtney Lawes 
20. Nathan Hughes
21. Dan Robson
22. George Ford
23. Chris Ashton

Referee: Jerome Garces [FFR].

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    IRELAND
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    ENGLAND
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie