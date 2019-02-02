This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

Joe Schmidt’s side were under pressure from first minute to last as England grabbed a bonus point win.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 6:53 PM
12 minutes ago 4,017 Views 27 Comments
https://the42.ie/4471363

IRELAND ENDURED ANOTHER stuttering Six Nations start and were duly punished by a powerful England performance that earned Eddie Jones’ men a bonus point victory.

Here’s how we rated last year’s champions in their first defeat since June.

Robbie Henshaw

4Our Rating

His preferred position it may be, but England exploited his lack of fullback experience. Caught out positionally in the back-field and was consistenly out-jumped in aerial battles.

6

Keith Earls

4Our Rating

England sought him out for attention both tactically and physically and it took its toll as the Limerick man was forced off at half-time. Shot out of the line to chase Farrell's brilliant flat pass to Daly for the England opener and wasn't fully fit long enough to make amends.

6

Garry Ringrose

7Our Rating

Seemed at the centre of Ireland's best attacking moments, including a solid hit on Owen Farrell to force a spill and a breakaway attack. The best part of a malfunctioning back-line.

6

Bundee Aki

6Our Rating

Did his best to ignite a creative spark, but well marshaled by the oncoming white wall and wound up forcing passes or running into dead ends.

6

Jacob Stockdale

6Our Rating

Looked dangerous when offered open space to run for and his power helped force a big penalty midway through the second half, but his error in coughing up a try for Daly was a pivotal moment in the game.

6

Johnny Sexton

5Our Rating

Showed intermittent attacking spark and kicked his goals, but never truly grabbed hold of the game and dictated the game. Late, loose pass to gift England a bonus point was the nadir of the night.

6

Conor Murray

5Our Rating

Looks to be carrying a knock or at least in need of a run of games to reach full fitness. Appeared to lack his usual fluidity and a zip to his passing. Among this half-back pairing's poorest displays.

6

Cian Healy

6Our Rating

The man for the big carry on the big occasion, the loosehead powered through Mako Vunipola to ground Ireland's first try and a lead after so much early pressure.

6

Rory Best

5Our Rating

Guilty of a poor line-out throw late in the first-half that helped England build their seven-point half-time lead. His usual breakdown threat was continually negated by England and his calm communication did not sway Garces.

6

Tadhg Furlong

7Our Rating

Stood firm against the English scrummaging effort and excelled in the loose with some thundering defensive hits and blasts through contact

6

Devin Toner

7Our Rating

His line-out helped give Ireland a solid foothold in the game after falling behind early and put in a solid defensive shift before injury ended his game early.

6

James Ryan

7Our Rating

Typically bullish performance in contact with big hits on defence and a continuous hunger for work with the ball, but was constantly overshadowed by the excellent Maro Itoje.

6

Peter O'Mahony

6Our Rating

Got sucked into a row with Kyle Sinckler that showed all the frustration bubbling in this Irish performance. Was unable to deliver a gamechanging moment in the air or the ground on this occasion.

6

Josh van der Flier

6Our Rating

Led Ireland's defensive effort to prevent England's first-half dominance being even greater than it was, but wasn't able to do enough on the deck to slow England's voracious appetite for destruction.

6

CJ Stander

6Our Rating

As ever, he set the tone for workrate and led the way for Ireland in got through a mountain of carries and tackles before he was replaced. Struggled to carry that impact to the breakdown.

6

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rangers win four penalties in rout of St Mirren
    Rangers win four penalties in rout of St Mirren
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    IRELAND
    Ireland battered by England as Grand Slam defence ends at first hurdle
    Ireland battered by England as Grand Slam defence ends at first hurdle
    As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    ENGLAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie