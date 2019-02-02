How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

IRELAND ENDURED ANOTHER stuttering Six Nations start and were duly punished by a powerful England performance that earned Eddie Jones’ men a bonus point victory.

Here’s how we rated last year’s champions in their first defeat since June.

Robbie Henshaw 4 His preferred position it may be, but England exploited his lack of fullback experience. Caught out positionally in the back-field and was consistenly out-jumped in aerial battles.

Keith Earls 4 England sought him out for attention both tactically and physically and it took its toll as the Limerick man was forced off at half-time. Shot out of the line to chase Farrell's brilliant flat pass to Daly for the England opener and wasn't fully fit long enough to make amends.

Garry Ringrose 7 Seemed at the centre of Ireland's best attacking moments, including a solid hit on Owen Farrell to force a spill and a breakaway attack. The best part of a malfunctioning back-line.

Bundee Aki 6 Did his best to ignite a creative spark, but well marshaled by the oncoming white wall and wound up forcing passes or running into dead ends.

Jacob Stockdale 6 Looked dangerous when offered open space to run for and his power helped force a big penalty midway through the second half, but his error in coughing up a try for Daly was a pivotal moment in the game.

Johnny Sexton 5 Showed intermittent attacking spark and kicked his goals, but never truly grabbed hold of the game and dictated the game. Late, loose pass to gift England a bonus point was the nadir of the night.

Conor Murray 5 Looks to be carrying a knock or at least in need of a run of games to reach full fitness. Appeared to lack his usual fluidity and a zip to his passing. Among this half-back pairing's poorest displays.

Cian Healy 6 The man for the big carry on the big occasion, the loosehead powered through Mako Vunipola to ground Ireland's first try and a lead after so much early pressure.

Rory Best 5 Guilty of a poor line-out throw late in the first-half that helped England build their seven-point half-time lead. His usual breakdown threat was continually negated by England and his calm communication did not sway Garces.

Tadhg Furlong 7 Stood firm against the English scrummaging effort and excelled in the loose with some thundering defensive hits and blasts through contact

Devin Toner 7 His line-out helped give Ireland a solid foothold in the game after falling behind early and put in a solid defensive shift before injury ended his game early.

James Ryan 7 Typically bullish performance in contact with big hits on defence and a continuous hunger for work with the ball, but was constantly overshadowed by the excellent Maro Itoje.

Peter O'Mahony 6 Got sucked into a row with Kyle Sinckler that showed all the frustration bubbling in this Irish performance. Was unable to deliver a gamechanging moment in the air or the ground on this occasion.

Josh van der Flier 6 Led Ireland's defensive effort to prevent England's first-half dominance being even greater than it was, but wasn't able to do enough on the deck to slow England's voracious appetite for destruction.

