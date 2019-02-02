How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

IRELAND ENDURED ANOTHER stuttering Six Nations start and were duly punished by a powerful England performance that earned Eddie Jones’ men a bonus point victory.
Here’s how we rated last year’s champions in their first defeat since June.
4Our Rating His preferred position it may be, but England exploited his lack of fullback experience. Caught out positionally in the back-field and was consistenly out-jumped in aerial battles.
Robbie Henshaw
His preferred position it may be, but England exploited his lack of fullback experience. Caught out positionally in the back-field and was consistenly out-jumped in aerial battles.
4Our Rating England sought him out for attention both tactically and physically and it took its toll as the Limerick man was forced off at half-time. Shot out of the line to chase Farrell's brilliant flat pass to Daly for the England opener and wasn't fully fit long enough to make amends.
Keith Earls
England sought him out for attention both tactically and physically and it took its toll as the Limerick man was forced off at half-time. Shot out of the line to chase Farrell's brilliant flat pass to Daly for the England opener and wasn't fully fit long enough to make amends.
7Our Rating Seemed at the centre of Ireland's best attacking moments, including a solid hit on Owen Farrell to force a spill and a breakaway attack. The best part of a malfunctioning back-line.
Garry Ringrose
Seemed at the centre of Ireland's best attacking moments, including a solid hit on Owen Farrell to force a spill and a breakaway attack. The best part of a malfunctioning back-line.
6Our Rating Did his best to ignite a creative spark, but well marshaled by the oncoming white wall and wound up forcing passes or running into dead ends.
Bundee Aki
Did his best to ignite a creative spark, but well marshaled by the oncoming white wall and wound up forcing passes or running into dead ends.
6Our Rating Looked dangerous when offered open space to run for and his power helped force a big penalty midway through the second half, but his error in coughing up a try for Daly was a pivotal moment in the game.
Jacob Stockdale
Looked dangerous when offered open space to run for and his power helped force a big penalty midway through the second half, but his error in coughing up a try for Daly was a pivotal moment in the game.
5Our Rating Showed intermittent attacking spark and kicked his goals, but never truly grabbed hold of the game and dictated the game. Late, loose pass to gift England a bonus point was the nadir of the night.
Johnny Sexton
Showed intermittent attacking spark and kicked his goals, but never truly grabbed hold of the game and dictated the game. Late, loose pass to gift England a bonus point was the nadir of the night.
5Our Rating Looks to be carrying a knock or at least in need of a run of games to reach full fitness. Appeared to lack his usual fluidity and a zip to his passing. Among this half-back pairing's poorest displays.
Conor Murray
Looks to be carrying a knock or at least in need of a run of games to reach full fitness. Appeared to lack his usual fluidity and a zip to his passing. Among this half-back pairing's poorest displays.
6Our Rating The man for the big carry on the big occasion, the loosehead powered through Mako Vunipola to ground Ireland's first try and a lead after so much early pressure.
Cian Healy
The man for the big carry on the big occasion, the loosehead powered through Mako Vunipola to ground Ireland's first try and a lead after so much early pressure.
5Our Rating Guilty of a poor line-out throw late in the first-half that helped England build their seven-point half-time lead. His usual breakdown threat was continually negated by England and his calm communication did not sway Garces.
Rory Best
Guilty of a poor line-out throw late in the first-half that helped England build their seven-point half-time lead. His usual breakdown threat was continually negated by England and his calm communication did not sway Garces.
7Our Rating Stood firm against the English scrummaging effort and excelled in the loose with some thundering defensive hits and blasts through contact
Tadhg Furlong
Stood firm against the English scrummaging effort and excelled in the loose with some thundering defensive hits and blasts through contact
7Our Rating His line-out helped give Ireland a solid foothold in the game after falling behind early and put in a solid defensive shift before injury ended his game early.
Devin Toner
His line-out helped give Ireland a solid foothold in the game after falling behind early and put in a solid defensive shift before injury ended his game early.
7Our Rating Typically bullish performance in contact with big hits on defence and a continuous hunger for work with the ball, but was constantly overshadowed by the excellent Maro Itoje.
James Ryan
Typically bullish performance in contact with big hits on defence and a continuous hunger for work with the ball, but was constantly overshadowed by the excellent Maro Itoje.
6Our Rating Got sucked into a row with Kyle Sinckler that showed all the frustration bubbling in this Irish performance. Was unable to deliver a gamechanging moment in the air or the ground on this occasion.
Peter O'Mahony
Got sucked into a row with Kyle Sinckler that showed all the frustration bubbling in this Irish performance. Was unable to deliver a gamechanging moment in the air or the ground on this occasion.
6Our Rating Led Ireland's defensive effort to prevent England's first-half dominance being even greater than it was, but wasn't able to do enough on the deck to slow England's voracious appetite for destruction.
Josh van der Flier
Led Ireland's defensive effort to prevent England's first-half dominance being even greater than it was, but wasn't able to do enough on the deck to slow England's voracious appetite for destruction.
6Our Rating As ever, he set the tone for workrate and led the way for Ireland in got through a mountain of carries and tackles before he was replaced. Struggled to carry that impact to the breakdown.
CJ Stander
As ever, he set the tone for workrate and led the way for Ireland in got through a mountain of carries and tackles before he was replaced. Struggled to carry that impact to the breakdown.
