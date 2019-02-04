This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1.4 million people tuned in for Ireland's Six Nations defeat against England on Saturday

Joe Schmidt’s men suffered a bruising defeat in the opening round of their Six Nations title defence.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 4 Feb 2019, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,723 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4476626
It was an afternoon to forget for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
It was an afternoon to forget for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
It was an afternoon to forget for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT WAS A bruising afternoon to forget at the Aviva Stadium with a 20-32 defeat at the hands of England on Saturday, but the game proved a hit with TV audiences as more than one million people tuned in to see Joe Schmidt’s side kick off their defence of the Six Nations.

Figures from Ireland’s Six Nations opener over the weekend show more than 1.4 million people watched the match, which was broadcast on Virgin Media One.

On average, 979,400 viewers watched Schmidt’s side in action at Lansdowne Road, beating last year’s Grand Slam viewing figure of 951,000 in Twickenham on St. Patrick’s Day. The game delivered an impressive average viewing share of 68 per cent.

Viewing peaked at 1.1 million within the last twenty minutes as Ireland team tried to fight back after an impressive performance from Eddie Jones’ side in Dublin.

Viewership to the opening three games averaged 524,000. This represents a growth of 51 per cent on last year’s games, while it also beats the viewership of November’s historic victory against the All Blacks on RTÉ, which peaked at 1,036,500.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in for Ireland's Six Nations defeat against England on Saturday
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie