Ireland set to welcome front-liners back with Byrne in 10 shirt

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is set to welcome back most of his front-liners for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash against England in Dublin [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ].

Having shaken his selection up against Italy two weekends ago, Farrell is expected to revert to a team that looks more like the one that drove Ireland to their Grand Slam success earlier this year.

However, captain Johnny Sexton remains suspended for the next two games, meaning Ross Byrne is in line for a start in the number 10 shirt this weekend after Jack Crowley impressed there against Italy.

Advertisement

Byrne has had some tough experiences against England in the past but he will surely be excited to get an opportunity in a stronger, more in-form Irish team this time around.

Byrne could partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks, while Conor Murray may offer scrum-half cover from the Irish bench.

It seems likely that Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will get a chance to pair up in midfield after being kept on ice for the Italy game, while it’s expected that the first-choice back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan will return.

In the front row, there may be returns for Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Finlay Bealham, although Tadhg Furlong could benefit from another run-out at tighthead prop after coming off the bench two weekends ago.

James Ryan is expected to return in the second row, where Tadhg Beirne could come into the starting XV after a replacement appearance against the Italians, while Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier are favourites to start in the back row.

It remains to be seen what way Farrell goes at number eight given that Jack Conan is carrying a foot injury. Caelan Doris could move back to that position after impressing at openside against Italy, but Cian Prendergast is another option in the back row.

35-year-old Keith Earls is expected to be part of the matchday 23 as he gets set to win his 100th cap and he will be determined to show that he still has the quality to be included in Ireland’s final 33-man World Cup squad.