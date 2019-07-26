This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland set target of 182 to record historic Test win over England

Stuart Thompson took England’s final wicket with the first ball of the third day.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 26 Jul 2019, 11:21 AM
24 minutes ago 1,319 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4741432

IRELAND’S BID TO record a maiden and historic Test victory over England at Lord’s got off to the perfect start on Friday morning, as Stuart Thompson wasted little time in sending Olly Stone’s leg-stump cartwheeling out of the ground.  

Requiring one wicket to end England’s second innings, Thompson dismissed Stone with the first ball of the third day, meaning Ireland will chase 182 in pursuit of the greatest upset in Test cricket history.

Britain Cricket England Ireland Stone is clean-bowled by Thompson. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

This is only Ireland’s third Test match and victory at Lord’s would give them their first win in the format following defeats by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Captain William Porterfield and James McCollum will open the batting for Ireland at the Home of Cricket.

“It would be pretty incredible especially here at the Home of Cricket,” Porterfield said of the prospect of a famous win over England.

“I’m pretty sure every lad went to bed thinking about that.”

Test match, day three: 

  • England first innings 85 (T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32)
  • Ireland first Innings 207 (A Balbirnie 55; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29, S Broad 3-60)
  • England second innings 303 (J Leach 92, J Roy 72; M Adair 3-66)

England need 182 to win. Live scoring here.

