Ireland set target of 182 to record historic Test win over England

IRELAND’S BID TO record a maiden and historic Test victory over England at Lord’s got off to the perfect start on Friday morning, as Stuart Thompson wasted little time in sending Olly Stone’s leg-stump cartwheeling out of the ground.

Requiring one wicket to end England’s second innings, Thompson dismissed Stone with the first ball of the third day, meaning Ireland will chase 182 in pursuit of the greatest upset in Test cricket history.

Stone is clean-bowled by Thompson. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

This is only Ireland’s third Test match and victory at Lord’s would give them their first win in the format following defeats by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Captain William Porterfield and James McCollum will open the batting for Ireland at the Home of Cricket.

“It would be pretty incredible especially here at the Home of Cricket,” Porterfield said of the prospect of a famous win over England.

“I’m pretty sure every lad went to bed thinking about that.”

Test match, day three:

England first innings 85 (T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32)

Ireland first Innings 207 (A Balbirnie 55; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29, S Broad 3-60)

England second innings 303 (J Leach 92, J Roy 72; M Adair 3-66)

England need 182 to win. Live scoring here.

