This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland can go top of World Rugby rankings for first time this weekend

With Wales not in action, Joe Schmidt’s side can move into top spot with victory at Twickenham.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 23 Aug 2019, 12:29 PM
48 minutes ago 2,488 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4779223
England won 32-20 in Dublin back in February.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
England won 32-20 in Dublin back in February.
England won 32-20 in Dublin back in February.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND WILL CLIMB to the top of the World Rugby rankings for the first time if they beat England at Twickenham in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up [KO 3pm, Sky Sports Action].

Joe Schmidt’s side, currently sitting third in the rankings, would go ahead of New Zealand and Wales if they can replicate their exploits from 2018 and beat Eddie Jones’ side in London.

With neither Wales or New Zealand in action this weekend, Ireland have a golden opportunity to make history on Saturday, although moving top of the rankings will not be the primary motivator for Schmidt’s side.

Just four weeks out from the World Cup, Schmidt has re-introduced a number of senior players into his starting XV for Ireland’s second warm-up outing, while Ross Byrne is handed a big chance in the number 10 jersey.

Should England — currently fifth — beat Ireland by 15 points at Twickenham, they will jump into third, while a win of any kind for the hosts will see them leapfrog South Africa into fourth. 

Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie