This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U20 show attacking intent to grab bonus point win over England

Noel McNamara’s men had to battle back from 11 down twice before grabbing a superb win.

By Sean Farrell Friday 1 Feb 2019, 9:13 PM
38 minutes ago 8,827 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4473065
Ireland celebrate their bonus point win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland celebrate their bonus point win.
Ireland celebrate their bonus point win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ireland U20 35

England U20 27

Sean Farrell reports from Musgrave Park

SEVEN TRIES, A frenetic pace, tenacity in droves, line-breaks too.

This was the perfect game to warm the cockles on a freezing night in Cork long before Ireland sealed a brilliant bonus point win.

Noel McNamara promised his side would attack with pace and energy in a bid to move the bigger English side around the fast 4G surface. But they did so much more than that, they took them on at source as well as at the fringe and the reward of a thrilling win came after they twice trailed by 11 points during a frantic first-half.

It was a night of brilliant performances all round in green, Dylan Tierney-Martin took a deserved man of the match, scrum-half Craig Casey was seen handing off a loosehead, Liam Turner cut and stepped like a Keith Earls prototype and Harry Byrne’s classy attacking traits were backed up with a brilliant try-saver when he out-jumped Cadan Murley when the wing looked set to ground his second.

The odds were stacked against McNamara’s men, but their opening gave a clear indication that they were ready to meet England head on. They sought out the early territory, a charge down was forced and Corkman Jonathan Wren soon popped up to grab an intercept that the 5,764 crowd went wild over.

Even the blow of that score being chalked off for Byrne’s knock-on was tempered by the sight of the out-half drilling a penalty after his pack edged the opening forward skirmish.

After Murley put the visitors on the board by stealing onto a loose bouncing pass on the edge of Ireland’s 22 and spinning clear, last year’s runners-up settled into an attacking rhythm and punched holes in Ireland’s defensive line almost at will.

The greatest damage came from Ted Hill, who reacted well to recollect a ball that almost spilt from his grasp and he powered onward over Ireland’s 10-metre line, offloading to Sam Maunder who in turn set number eight Tom Willis charging towards the post.

John Hodnett is tackled by Fraser Dingwall Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As the night wore on, Ireland continually found the answer for such setbacks. Byrne scythed through a midfield gap and the support lines of Turner and Conor Phlllips took the hosts within inches of the line. Captain David Hawkshaw seemed to have an open run on to the left corner after play was switched, but he was proven right to cut back into traffic as it set up a pick-and-go phase which ended with Tierney-Martin rumbling over.

Decibel level up, but almost immediately flicked back down again as Josh Hodge beat Jake Flannery in a 50-50 aerial contest. Once he landed in stride, the fullback stepped inside Byrne and grounded under the posts. 10-21.

That was the second 11-point deficit Ireland faced on the night, but they ate into it with greater relish second time around, Byrne’s penalty narrowing the gap before Turner’s electric pace took him through the white wall. The nippy centre was snagged before the line, but the big boys went to work and Leinster’s Scott Penny cleverly planted the ball at the base of the post and suddenly we had a one-point game.

Harlequins starlet Marcus Smith kicked the scoreboard to 20-24 at half-time, but Ireland carried their momentum through the interval. A penalty kicked to the corner gave the maul a chance to show its worth and Thomas Clarkson touched down the night’s sixth try.

Thomas Clarkson celebrates scoring a try with teammates Clarkson celebrates his try. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The lead changed hands via the boot from there on in.

The game was on a knife-edge at 28-27 when the visitors attempted to turn up the pressure and duly eked a yellow card for replacement prop Michael Milne. Ireland were in a tight corner, pinned back against their try-line, yet they held their nerve to earn an escape route from the scrum.

Far from feeling the heat with 14 men, Ireland excelled and had the full wind in their sails when Milne returned, just in time to lay the platform for replacement scrum-half Cormac Foley to settle a barn-burner and give Ireland a bonus point victory. 

Harry Byrne kicks a penalty Harry Byrne kicked 15 points from the tee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers

Ireland

Tries: D Tierney-Martin, S Penny, T Clarkson, C Foley

Conversions: H Byrne (3/4)

Penalties: H Byrne (3/4)

England

Tries: C Murley, T Willis, J Hodge

Conversions: M Smith (3/3)

Penalties: M Smith (1/1), T Hardwick (1/1)

Ireland U20 : Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster), Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster) ((Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster) ’75), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster) ’48), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster), Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) (Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) ’71): Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster) (Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster) ’55), Dylan Tierney Martin (Corinthians/Connacht) (John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster) ’60), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster) ’77), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht) (David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster) ’75), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

England U20:Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints) (Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors) ’55), Tom Hardwick (Leicester Tigers), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Marcus Smith (Cameron Redpath (Sale Sharks) ’47), Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs): Olly Adkins (Gloucester), Nic Dolly (Sale Sharks), Marcus Street (Exeter Chiefs) (Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers) ’40), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints) (James Scott (Worcester Warriors)’60), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester), Tom Willis (Wasps) (Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs) ’70)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    IRELAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie