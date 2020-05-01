Government re-affirm commitment to hosting rescheduled Euro 2020 games in Dublin

OUTGOING SPORTS MINISTER Shane Ross has written to Uefa to re-affirm Ireland’s commitment to staging four games in Dublin for the rescheduled European Championships, subject to public health advice.

Uefa asked all host nations to confirm they are willing to host the games for the delayed competition by 30 April, which was last month postponed by 12 months because of the spread of Covid-19.

Dublin is due to host four games at the competition: three group games and a round of 16 knockout game.

“While it can be hard at times to see beyond the current public health emergency, we have to plan for the future and happier times”, said Ross. “We were all looking forward to hosting the Euros this summer and I am pleased that the government has recommitted to hosting next year, subject to public health advice.

“Since the outset of this project it has been the goal of the Government, the FAI, Dublin City Council and other stakeholders that Dublin be the best of the 12 hosting cities – that goal remains.”

There is doubt as to whether Denmark can fulfill their hosting duties, with Copenhagen set to host the start of the Tour de France next year. Uefa have granted the Danish association an extension to 8 May to resolve the issue.

Dublin’s staging of Euros game was cited as a key factor in the government’s bailout of the beleaguered FAI at the beginning of the year, with FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn saying the Euros would bring €130 million into the local economy, and send €30 million back to the exchequer in tax revenue.

With the FAI needing an injection of money to stave off liquidation, the government agreed to reinstate and double the FAI’s state funding and approved an interest-free loan to cover repayments on the Aviva Stadium.