This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off in June shelved as FAI face manager contract dilemma

The rescheduled games have been postponed again today after Uefa’s conference call with its 55 member associations.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 3:33 PM
29 minutes ago 3,236 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5063829
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s rescheduled Euro 2020 play-off matches will not take place this June, it has been confirmed today. 

During Uefa’s video meeting with the member associations, it was revealed that plans to stage the Slovakia game and a potential meeting with the winner of Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland have been shelved. 

The fixtures were originally due to be played on 26 March and 31 March respectively, but a decision was made to defer them to early June due to the spread of Covid-19 last month.

New dates have not yet been announced, but September has been mooted as a potential option.

A Uefa statement reads: “The executive committee reiterated its full commitment to club licensing and financial fair play and agreed that the current exceptional circumstances necessitate some specific interventions to facilitate the work of member associations and clubs.”

With Stephen Kenny due to take over as Ireland’s senior manager on 1 August, refixing the matches for later in the year is set to cause the FAI further headaches.

Had the Boys in Green failed to qualify for Euro 2020 — now set to be hosted next year — by losing either of the two games in June, the succession plan would not have caused an issue.

However, the association’s dilemma will now be intensified as Mick McCarthy’s remit has always been to reach the European championships and manage the team at the finals before stepping aside for current U21 boss Kenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie