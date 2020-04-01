Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off in June shelved as FAI face manager contract dilemma

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s rescheduled Euro 2020 play-off matches will not take place this June, it has been confirmed today.

During Uefa’s video meeting with the member associations, it was revealed that plans to stage the Slovakia game and a potential meeting with the winner of Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland have been shelved.

The fixtures were originally due to be played on 26 March and 31 March respectively, but a decision was made to defer them to early June due to the spread of Covid-19 last month.

New dates have not yet been announced, but September has been mooted as a potential option.

A Uefa statement reads: “The executive committee reiterated its full commitment to club licensing and financial fair play and agreed that the current exceptional circumstances necessitate some specific interventions to facilitate the work of member associations and clubs.”

With Stephen Kenny due to take over as Ireland’s senior manager on 1 August, refixing the matches for later in the year is set to cause the FAI further headaches.

Had the Boys in Green failed to qualify for Euro 2020 — now set to be hosted next year — by losing either of the two games in June, the succession plan would not have caused an issue.

However, the association’s dilemma will now be intensified as Mick McCarthy’s remit has always been to reach the European championships and manage the team at the finals before stepping aside for current U21 boss Kenny.

