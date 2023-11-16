Slovakia qualify to confirm end of Ireland's slim Euro 2024 hopes

ANY HOPES THAT the Republic of Ireland had of somehow getting a Euro 2024 playoff place were ended after Slovakia cruised to a 4-2 win over Iceland in Group J.

There was still the faintest chance that Stephen Kenny’s side could somehow find themselves with the most unlikely of opportunities to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany, but they needed various scenarios to fall into place.

Ireland required Iceland to qualify automatically, a prospect which seemed more likely when they took a 17th-minute lead through Orri Oskarsson.

Iceland would have had to hold on for victory and follow it up with another over Portugal to give Ireland hope. Not only that, the Boys in Green would have needed Bosnia to beat Slovakia this weekend, as well Luxembourg to not earn four or more points.

Regardless, Slovakia’s comfortable win means Ireland are now officially out as they prepare to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday.