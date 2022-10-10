Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 10 October 2022
Advertisement

No change to Ireland Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures as Uefa confirm schedule

Uefa had last night told fan to disregard the fixtures an hour after publishing them.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Oct 2022, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,731 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5889169
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

UEFA HAVE THIS morning confirmed there will be no change to the Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures which means Ireland’s Group B schedule will proceed as it was originally announced.

Irish fans faced an anxious wait to see if the flights they had booked for away games remained relevant after Uefa last night withdrew the fixture list just over an hour after issuing it.

Ireland had discovered the set of games they faced in a daunting Group B that contains Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar, only for Uefa to then tell the FAI an hour  later to disregard those fixtures.

But this morning the European governing body have confirmed the fixtures will proceed as originally planned.

The fixtures in full are:

  • Monday 27 March: Ireland v France, 7.45pm.
  • Friday 16 June: Greece v Ireland, 7.45pm.
  • Monday 19 June: Ireland v Gibraltar, 7.45pm.
  • Thursday 7 September: France v Ireland, 7.45pm.
  • Sunday 10 September: Ireland v Netherlands, 7.45pm.
  • Friday 13 October: Ireland v Greece, 7.45pm.
  • Monday 16 October: Gibraltar v Ireland, 7.45pm.
  • Saturday 18 November: Netherlands v Ireland, 7.45pm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie