No change to Ireland Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures as Uefa confirm schedule

UEFA HAVE THIS morning confirmed there will be no change to the Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures which means Ireland’s Group B schedule will proceed as it was originally announced.

Irish fans faced an anxious wait to see if the flights they had booked for away games remained relevant after Uefa last night withdrew the fixture list just over an hour after issuing it.

Ireland had discovered the set of games they faced in a daunting Group B that contains Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar, only for Uefa to then tell the FAI an hour later to disregard those fixtures.

But this morning the European governing body have confirmed the fixtures will proceed as originally planned.

Advertisement

UEFA have now confirmed the fixture schedule for the UEFA EURO 2024 campaign with no change to the original Group B schedule ⤵️ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 10, 2022

The fixtures in full are:

Monday 27 March: Ireland v France, 7.45pm.

Friday 16 June: Greece v Ireland, 7.45pm.

Monday 19 June: Ireland v Gibraltar, 7.45pm.

Thursday 7 September: France v Ireland, 7.45pm.

Sunday 10 September: Ireland v Netherlands, 7.45pm.

Friday 13 October: Ireland v Greece, 7.45pm.

Monday 16 October: Gibraltar v Ireland, 7.45pm.

Saturday 18 November: Netherlands v Ireland, 7.45pm.