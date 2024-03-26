Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The Ireland U17 side. FAI
COYBIG

Ireland U17 team end Euro qualifiers with defeat, U19 side claim 3-1 friendly win

Croatia proved too strong for the Ireland U17s.
0
469
49 minutes ago

THERE WERE MIXED fortunes for Ireland’s underage soccer teams today as the U17s lost 5-0 to Croatia in the Elite Round qualifiers, while the U19 outfit won 3-1 in a friendly against Slovakia.

The Ireland U17 side suffered their third loss of the Euro qualifiers when Croatia were in dominant form. After previous defeats to Portugal (4-1) and Germany (2-0) in the elite round last Wednesday and Saturday respectively, Ireland’s chances of qualification were already ended before today’s game.

They trailed 2-0 at the break with Mislav Cutuk and Marko Zebic both netting for Croatia. Ireland had began brightly with their St Patrick’s Athletic strike partnership having chances, Mason Melia’s header flashing just wide and Michael Noonan firing another shot just past the far post.

Luca Cailloce came close either side of the break to netting for Ireland. Needing to better Germany’s goal difference to quality, Croatia piled forward in the finale with Patrik Maric and Cutuk extending their lead, before the crucial fifth goal arrived courtesy of defender Ljubo Puljic to send his team to the finals in Cyprus at the expense of Germany.

Ireland: Cooney, Harnett, McCarthy, Cailloce, McGlinchey, (Sherlock, 63’) Fitzgerald (Murray, 63’) Moore (C), O’Donnell (Finneran, 72’), Ochoa (O’Sullivan, 63’), Melia, Noonan.

***************

unnamed (6) The Ireland U19 team before today's game.

Substitute Franco Umeh inspired a 3-1 victory for the Ireland U19 team in their friendly against Slovakia today.

A brilliant individual effort by Umeh put Ireland 2-1 ahead after they had responded from a goal down. Tom Mohan’s side ultimately responded to the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Slovakia three days ago.

Slovakia went ahead early on through Jakub Murko, but Drogheda United’s Killian Cailloce equalised on his first start for Ireland. 

Crystal Palace forward Umeh put Ireland in front and Derry City striker Sean Patton added a third to round off the win.

Ireland: Wogan (Brady, 63), Deans, Ashbee, Turley, J. O’Sullivan, Lipsuic (C), McGrath, Brennan (Akachukwu, 63), Cailloce (Razi, 79), Patton, Kelly (Umeh, 25)

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     