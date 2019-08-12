This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New coach Dancer names first squad as Ireland head for European Championships

Nikki Evans is back in the fold for the upcoming tournament in Belgium.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 12 Aug 2019, 12:50 PM
1 hour ago 994 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4762239

IRELAND WILL TRAVEL to Belgium for next week’s European Hockey Championships harbouring ambitions of repeating their exploits of last summer, with 15 of the World Cup silver medallists retained in the squad. 

New head coach Sean Dancer has recalled Nikki Evans to the panel after she impressed in recent games against Italy, while Katie Mullan will once again captain Ireland at a major tournament.

Ireland players celebrate after the game Ireland open their campaign against England. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There are two changes from June’s FIH Final Series campaign in Banbridge, where Ireland finished second to secure an Olympic qualifier berth, as Megan Frazer [injured] and Chloe Brown [unavailable] drop out.

Evans was the surprise omission for that tournament but has rebounded strongly to earn her place back in the squad, notably scoring a number of goals in that series against Italy in Belfast.

The core of the team remains unchanged with Ayeisha McFerran, who recently completed her move to Dutch outfit Kampong, Lena Tice, Chloe Watkins and Anna O’Flanagan all included. 

With Olympic qualification on offer for the European champions and vital world ranking points also on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Ireland travelling to Antwerp.

Dancer’s side are in Pool B alongside Belarus, Germany and England, with the Green Army opening their campaign against the latter this Sunday, 18 August. The top two teams advance to the semi-finals. 

“We have had a good preparation period leading into this competition, with the opportunity to push and develop our squad with a number of international games,” Dancer said.

Our selection has plenty of experience and we will be expecting them to stand up when it counts and make the most of our opportunities.

“The Euro Hockey Championship is an excellent competition with Olympic qualification for the winner, this is a great challenge that our group is looking forward to.”

Ireland squad: Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Nicola Evans, Katie Mullan (captain), Shirley McCay, Elena Tice, Gillian Pinder, Bethany Barr, Chloe Watkins, Elizabeth Colvin, Nicola Daly, Hannah Matthews, Elizabeth Murphy, Sarah Hawkshaw, Anna O’Flanagan, Zoe Wilson, Deirdre Duke, Alison Meeke.

Ireland fixtures:

  • Ireland v England, 18 August, 11.15am
  • Ireland v Belarus, 19 August, 3.45pm
  • Ireland v Germany, 21 August, 12.15pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie