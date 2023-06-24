Irish boxers display mettle and class to reach last 16

IRISH BOXERS Michaela Walsh and Jennifer Lehan are two wins away from securing their place at the Paris Olympics after reaching the last 16 of the European Games in Poland this afternoon.

Walsh made light work Olga Papadatou in the 57kg category, outclassing her Greek opponent 5-0 on the judges’ scorecards.

The Belfast fighter has already competed at the Olympic Games back in Tokyo 2020, and her next opponent in the Euros will be Aysen Taskin of Turkey in the round of 16.

In the men’s division, Kelyn Cassidy followed Walsh’s lead with a 5-0 triumph of his own over Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas.

Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Kelyn Cassidy (right) in action against Mindaugas Gedminas of Norway. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cassidy, the Waterford light heavyweight, didn’t let up in his 80kg clash and has set up a date with Taylor Bevan of Wales on Monday.

Meath native Lehane didn’t quite enjoy as comfortable a session as her Ireland teammates, but she showed her spirit and ability with a hard-fought 3-2 win in the 54kg division over Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic.

That tees up a bout with former European Youth gold medal winner Antonia Giannakopoulou, whom had a bye in the opening round.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ireland’s Jake Passmore. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Fairclough will know tomorrow if he will be a finalist in the shooting event as the men’s skeet event will determine the outcome.

After scoring back-to-back 24s following a 23 in his opening series, Fairclough is currently 25th and well in contention.

Meawnwhile, for Jake Passmore in diving, he has reached tonight’s 10m final courtesy of his score of 385.05 points in qualifying.