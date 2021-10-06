Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland power to bronze medal at European Track Cycling Championships

The Irish Women’s Team Pursuit line-up came in more than three seconds faster than Great Britain.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 9:43 PM
1 hour ago 836 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5567346
Ireland took bronze in Switzerland.
Ireland took bronze in Switzerland.
Ireland took bronze in Switzerland.

TEAM IRELAND HAVE taken a superb bronze medal in the 4km Women’s Team Pursuit at the European Track Cycling Championships, beating Great Britain in the bronze-medal final in Grenchen, Switzerland today.

The quartet of Kelly Murphy, Emily Kay, Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe powered to a dominant victory over Great Britain in this evening’s final.

Ireland’s time of 4:21.262 was nearly four seconds quicker than their opponents, who covered the 4km distance in 4:24.904.  

Germany won gold while Italy took the silver medal.

In the process of qualifying for the bronze-medal final the Irish squad had set a new national record, recording a time of 4:21.202 earlier today, beating the previous national record of 4:21.368.

Although they finished second best to Italy, they did enough to secure a place in the bronze-medal final.

JB Murphy was also in action today in the final of the Points Race. The young rider put in a brilliant performance, gaining a lap solo during the race and was part of a group that took another lap to finish with a total of 43 points putting him in 5th place.

French rider Benjamin Thomas claimed the gold medal with 81 points ahead of Luri Leitao of Portugal on 61 points and Vlas Shichkin of Russia on 57 points.

The competition continues tomorrow for Team Ireland where Emily Kay will compete in the four event Omnium. Kay was in great form in the Olympic Omnium before a crash derailed her hopes of a top finish.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

JB Murphy continues his Championship campaign with the Scratch race tomorrow evening at 6pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie