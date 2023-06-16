Advertisement
Ireland fans outside the OPAP Arena in the minutes before kick-off.
# euro 2024 qualifiers
Chaos in Greece as hundreds of Ireland fans locked out of Euro 2024 qualifier before kick-off
‘At the Ireland Greece game in Athens, crazy and dangerous set-up for Irish fans trying to get into the stadium. Hopefully no one hurt’ – Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe.
1 hour ago
David Sneyd

HUNDREDS OF REPUBLIC of Ireland fans were locked out of the OPAP Arena in the minutes before the crucial Euro 2024 qualifier with Greece.

Supporters described chaotic and dangerous scenes as turnstiles in the away section were not functioning before eventually being opened after the national anthems had been played, leading to fans “rushing towards it”.

“Chaos, dangerous,” fan Jamie Ralph told The 42, explaining how a section of the lower tier designated on his ticket had been left shut.

image0 (1) An empty section of the away end approaching kick-off.

A sold-out travelling support of 2,500 travelled to Greece but as a result of the issues many were able to enter without tickets being checked as fans were ushered into an upper tier, despite tickets for the lower section, leading to overcrowding.

Sinn Fein TD for Dublin South West Seán Crowe is at the game and wrote on Twitter: “At the Ireland Greece game in Athens crazy & dangerous set up for Irish fans trying to get into the Stadium & hopefully no one hurt.” 

David Sneyd
