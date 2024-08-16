Advertisement
Ireland enjoyed a stunning win over France last month. James Crombie/INPHO
On the rise

Gleeson's Ireland move up in Fifa world rankings

They rise one place to 24th.
9.37am, 16 Aug 2024
892
1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team have moved up one place to 24th in the Fifa Women’s World Rankings.

Eileen Gleeson’s side make the move ahead of the Euro 2025 play-offs later this year, having enjoyed a monumental 3-1 win over France in their group campaign last month.

France drop from second to 10th following that surprise defeat and a disappointing Olympic campaign which concluded with a quarter-final exit. Les Bleues now find themselves in their lowest position since September 2019.

Ireland are one place off their all-time high of 23rd from late 2022.

USA, meanwhile, return to top spot after Emma Hayes’ side won a fifth Olympic gold medal in Paris. World champions Spain drop to third, while European Championship holders England climb one place to second.

Ireland’s next opponents, Georgia, have similarly moved up one spot to 118th. The sides will meet in a two-legged tie in Round One of the play-offs in October.

Should the Girls In Green progress, they will face Wales or Slovakia in Round Two in late November and early December. Wales have jumped two places to 29th, while Slovakia drop one to 51st.

The Ireland men’s team, meanwhile, are 58th in the latest edition of their rankings.

  • You can view the full Fifa Women’s World Rankings here>
