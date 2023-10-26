Ireland continue their slide down Fifa's world rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland men’s team have continued their slide down Fifa’s world rankings, slumping three places to 58th spot in today’s updated rankings.

It follows the 2-0 loss at home to Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying earlier this month, which was followed by a 4-0 win away to Gibraltar. Ireland were ranked 34th prior to Stephen Kenny’s first match in charge, and their lowest-ever ranking is 70th in 2014, following a long run without a competitive match.

Greece, meanwhile, remain 51st in the rankings.

World champions Argentina retain top spot, with France second. Another of Ireland’s Euro 2024 group rivals, Netherlands, are seventh. Brazil stay third, with England fourth.

Advertisement

Despite securing Euros qualification since the last rankings were published, Scotland have fallen three places to 34th. Wales have climbed five places to 28th, and Northern Ireland have dropped one place to 75th.

Latest Fifa men’s rankings