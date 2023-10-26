Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Shane Duffy after the defeat to Greece earlier this month.
downward trend
Ireland continue their slide down Fifa's world rankings
Ireland have fallen to 58th in the world, a drop of 24 places across Stephen Kenny’s tenure.
Thu 12:01 PM

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland men’s team have continued their slide down Fifa’s world rankings, slumping three places to 58th spot in today’s updated rankings. 

It follows the 2-0 loss at home to Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying earlier this month, which was followed by a 4-0 win away to Gibraltar. Ireland were ranked 34th prior to Stephen Kenny’s first match in charge, and their lowest-ever ranking is 70th in 2014, following a long run without a competitive match. 

Greece, meanwhile, remain 51st in the rankings. 

World champions Argentina retain top spot, with France second. Another of Ireland’s Euro 2024 group rivals, Netherlands, are seventh. Brazil stay third, with England fourth. 

Despite securing Euros qualification since the last rankings were published, Scotland have fallen three places to 34th. Wales have climbed five places to 28th, and Northern Ireland have dropped one place to 75th. 

Latest Fifa men’s rankings 

  • Leader Argentina (unchanged)
  • Moves into top 10 None
  • Moves out of top 10 Non
  • Biggest move by points Lithuania (up 26.27 points)
  • Biggest move by places Lithuania (up 9 ranks)
  • Biggest drop by points Croatia (down 35.95 points)
  • Biggest drop by places Finland (down 8 ranks)

