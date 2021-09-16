Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Ireland drop to 50th in latest Fifa World Rankings

The Boys in Green fall three places.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 11:00 AM
48 minutes ago 1,138 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5550474
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have fallen to 50th in the Fifa World Rankings.

Down three places from 47th last month, Stephen Kenny’s side have hit their lowest position in seven years (they were 61st in 2014, while 23rd in 2016 and 2017 is the highest they’ve achieved since).

The updated rankings – which are used to decide seedings for qualifying draws – were published today after the most recent international window. Within, the Boys In Green played three World Cup qualifiers, losing 2-1 to Portugal away before a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan, and another against Serbia, both at home.

Much changed elsewhere, England move to third behind Belgium and Brazil, who continue to lead the way in first and second respectively. France drop to fourth.

Gareth Southgate’s side move into the top three for the first time in nine years, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.

Portugal and Spain trade places in seventh and eighth, with Denmark breaking into the top 10.

Looking at Ireland’s other World Cup qualifying Group A counterparts, Serbia climb one to 28th, Luxembourg jump two to 94th, and Azerbaijan drop from 112th to 117th

All up four spots, Iran (22nd), Russia (37th), Norway (39th), Scotland (49th) and Northern Ireland (47th) make the most notable climbs in the top 50. Wales remain in 19th.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Vera Pauw’s Irish women’s team, meanwhile, are 33rd in their edition.

Read more here >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie