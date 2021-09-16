Ireland drop to 50th in latest Fifa World Rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have fallen to 50th in the Fifa World Rankings.

Down three places from 47th last month, Stephen Kenny’s side have hit their lowest position in seven years (they were 61st in 2014, while 23rd in 2016 and 2017 is the highest they’ve achieved since).

The updated rankings – which are used to decide seedings for qualifying draws – were published today after the most recent international window. Within, the Boys In Green played three World Cup qualifiers, losing 2-1 to Portugal away before a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan, and another against Serbia, both at home.

Much changed elsewhere, England move to third behind Belgium and Brazil, who continue to lead the way in first and second respectively. France drop to fourth.

Gareth Southgate’s side move into the top three for the first time in nine years, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.

Portugal and Spain trade places in seventh and eighth, with Denmark breaking into the top 10.

Looking at Ireland’s other World Cup qualifying Group A counterparts, Serbia climb one to 28th, Luxembourg jump two to 94th, and Azerbaijan drop from 112th to 117th

All up four spots, Iran (22nd), Russia (37th), Norway (39th), Scotland (49th) and Northern Ireland (47th) make the most notable climbs in the top 50. Wales remain in 19th.

Vera Pauw’s Irish women’s team, meanwhile, are 33rd in their edition.

