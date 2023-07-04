Fiji captain Moti Murray presents jersey to Ireland's Diarmuid Mangan as mark of respect

FIJI CAPTAIN MOTI Murray presented a jersey to Ireland captain Diarmuid Mangan as a mark of respect ahead of today’s Pool B clash at the U20 World Championship.

Lovely moment ahead of kick-off as Fiji captain Moti Murray presents a jersey to Ireland captain Diarmuid Mangan as a mark of respect.#WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/iPgQg3MnQ1 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 4, 2023

A minute’s silence was also held before all six games at the U20 World Championship today following the tragic death of Munster coach Greig Oliver.

The Scottish native died following a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday. Oliver was in South Africa with his family supporting his son Jack, who is a member of the Ireland U20s.

It has already been a traumatic few days for the Ireland squad, who are wearing black armbands in memory of the two Dublin students who died on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall were on holiday after completing their Leaving Cert. The two teenagers were former pupils of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, and were known to members of the Ireland U20s squad. Six of the squad that travelled to South Africa are former pupils of St Michael’s.