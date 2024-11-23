Prendergast only part of the story on exciting day for new Irish crop

ON ANOTHER DAY this article might have been solely centered around the adventures of Sam Prendergast, AKA Irish Rugby’s Next Big Thing™, on the occasion of his first Test start.

We could really dig into the difficult start that saw the 21-year-old yellow-carded for a high tackle on Fiji flanker Kitione Salawa with less than 10 minutes on the clock. If it had been upgraded to red – and he was perhaps lucky it wasn’t – there might not have been too much to write about anyway.

You’d easily fill an article on how the Leinster player handled that early setback, and a disappointing kick that sailed out on the full, with a performance that suggested he might well be the real deal. There was the couple of nice link-ups with Bundee Aki and Ciarán Frawley. The clever skip past Vuate Karawalevu after collecting a high ball. The awareness to spot Mack Hansen in an ocean of space and quickly execute a smart crossfield kick into the winger’s arms for Ireland’s fourth try. By the time Ireland were running in tries five, six, seven and eight across a dominant second half, Prendergast was floating across the turf.

Prendergast grew increasingly influential as the game progressed. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Yet to keep the focus on Prendergast – who was far and away the biggest talking point ahead of this 52-17 win for the home side – would be to overlook the many other points of interest as Andy Farrell looked to push through another young crop of players. The Ireland head coach gets some criticism for not handing out more caps but that feels misplaced. In truth, Farrell has been good at promoting those who he feels are ready to step up.

Gus McCarthy played just 25 minutes of senior rugby last season but a whirlwind start to the new season saw him bumped into the starting XV today. Injuries opened a door but Farrell had more experienced, safer options available to him.

There is now a serious conversation to be had around whether McCarthy should stay in the 23 for Australia next Saturday. Clearly emotional during the anthems, McCarthy joined Prendergast in experiencing a ropey start. His first lineout throw was crooked. It looked close on the first replay, but either way in surely provided an early blow to his confidence. There was another misjudged effort around 30 minutes in that he can have no complaints with, but in the moments between he got plenty right.

Seven minutes in he hit Joe McCarthy at the lineout before combining with Caelan Doris to send the Ireland captain over for the game’s first try. It was an ideal settler for the Leinster hooker. His best moment arrived later in the opening half – peeling off a maul and showing slick hands to assist Craig Casey for an excellent score. Dan Sheehan-esque.

Early in the second half McCarthy’s soft hands opened the door for Bundee Aki to score Ireland’s fifth. There was a touch of fortune involved with referee Hollie Davidson obstructing lock Mesake Vocevoce in the build-up, but that doesn’t take away from McCarthy’s vision and accuracy.

Not content with having three assists to his name McCarthy turned sniper in the second half to touch down Ireland’s sixth try from close range. He finished the game in the backrow.

The day’s other debutant, Cormac Izuchukwu, was still getting the call to play AIL with Ballynahinch this time last year. He worked hard throughout and had a handful of positive contributions.

Ireland's Cormac Izuchukwu takes on Tevita Ikanivere. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There was an important early tackle on Fiji tighthead Luke Tagi in the 22, before another strong hit on loosehead Eroni Mawi further out the field. There was an early try crossed off due to a forward Hansen pass and an impressive lineout steal. There was one pacey break from deep, but perhaps not as many dynamic moments as the flanker would have liked before being replaced by his Ulster teammate Iain Henderson 50 minutes in. Most importantly, the highly-promising Offaly man is up and running in an Ireland shirt. He’ll wear it again.

Jamie Osborne has five caps to his name now but this was his first Test start in Dublin. Playing at fullback, the versatile Leinster man was superb until injury ended his evening with less than half an hour played.

Jacob Stockdale is no stranger to Test days at Aviva Stadium but hadn’t tasted this feeling for some time. This was the winger’s first cap since the World Cup warm-up games in August 2023. Carrying his strong Ulster form into the green jersey, the 28-year-old enjoyed his return, roving infield, trying some clever kicks and throwing some sweet passes before a surge forward in the 50th minute ended with him pulling up injured, leaving to a warm reception. It was a disappointing end to an excellent display.

Frawley was called upon earlier than expected to replace the stricken Osborne, leaving candidate number three in Ireland’s current three-way out-half tussle playing over 50 minutes at fullback.

It was much better than his New Zealand horror-show, which he was never likely to repeat. In between being flattened by Fiji’s barreling props, Tagi and Mawi, Frawley brought quick feet and sharp passing, working nicely in tandem with Prendergast. They make an intelligent one-two.

Ciarán Frawley felt the force of some heavy collisions. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The pair combined smoothly in the 59th minute when another Prendergast beauty landed in Frawley’s arms. The Skerries man should have iced the cake, but perhaps influenced by those crunching hits to his ribs, he quickly shovelled the final pass wide, and forward, to Conor Murray. The try was crossed off as Frawley put his hands to his head.

Ireland saw out the game with a refreshed bench providing the reinforcements, and for the first time this month, adding impetus. Cian Prendergast joined his younger brother on the pitch for the final 32 minutes. Prendergast Sr entered at the same time as Leinster prop Tom Clarkson, and the two provided hard carries before Hansen gathered a fired Casey pass for try number seven.

Tom O’Toole, tighthead by trade, had the unenviable task of coming in at loosehead. Two scrum penalties against the Ulster man underlined how challenging that switch is, but the experience should stand to him.

By the end there was a truly unique look to Farrell’s team, with Murray busy on the wing and Doris shifting to inside centre. It was fun to witness, even if everybody watching knew they won’t be long-term options.

Some of their new teammates, however, certainly passed their auditions on a highly encouraging day for Farrell.