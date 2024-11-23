Ireland's fresh faces add intrigue but improved team effort is priority against Fiji

LOOK AT ANY area of the Ireland team named to play Fiji today [KO 3.10pm, Virgin Media/TNT Sports] and there’s interesting stories to be found.

Two debutants, a highly-rated young 10 making his first Test start, another exciting back starting at home for the first time, a hero of the 2018 Grand Slam winning just his third cap across the last four seasons – there’s sub-plots, new chapters and testing challenges everywhere.

Take Gus McCarthy for example. Last season the Leinster hooker clocked up a combined total of 25 minutes, all of which came off the bench against the Stormers in April. That was it. Not even halfway through the current campaign the 21-year-old has toured with Emerging Ireland, started an interpro, played 40 minutes in a win over Munster at Croke Park and now earns his first Test cap in the starting team.

By any measure his rise is remarkable. McCarthy was selected as a ‘training panelist’ in Andy Farrell’s squad for these November games but injuries pushed him up the queue before the Ranelagh man’s diligence and quality furthered his case. Farrell doesn’t cap players unless he feels they are ready for the step up so while McCarthy’s sample work at provincial level is small, his inclusion is an indication of just how well he has handled himself in camp.

Cormac Izuchukwu has been banging on the door a little longer and finally he’s forced it open. Now in his fifth full season as a senior player (albeit missing most of 2021/22 through injury) the Offaly native gets a chance to showcase his talents on the international stage.

Cormac Izuchukwu with Ireland boss Andy Farrell. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The 24-year-old is a dynamic forward. Strong and powerful in contact, a stint in Sevens allowed Izuchukwu hone his footwork and handling skills. That mix suggests Izuchukwu has the potential to be a real difference-maker in the Irish pack down the line. He’s thrived at Ulster since Richie Murphy came on board and these experiences in Ireland camp should stand to him across the rest of the season.

Jamie Osborne is now four caps into his Test career and already the 23-year-old looks ready to challenge for a starting place. Whether that’s at fullback or centre remains to be seen but another run out at 15 will be a valuable opportunity for one of the most promising young talents in Irish rugby.

Then there’s Sam, who you’ve probably read and heard enough about this week. With the talking over, Prendergast will be delighted to finally get out there and run things from the start. That he might get to share the pitch with his older brother, Cian, adds another level of emotion to what will be a special day.

Prendergast is a confident and naturally gifted young out-half who deserves patience as the hype continues to swirl around him. There are areas of his game that need work and if there are some bumps in the road, it is important to remember the Kildare man is still only 21 and that this is just his ninth start in senior rugby.

Yet there’s every chance Prendergast is ready to write more headlines, and that Farrell has such clear belief in the Leinster man is the most instructive piece of information we have.

When Prendergast looks over his shoulder he’ll see Jacob Stockdale, Grand Slam hero from the 2018 class. This is Stockdale’s first appearance in a green jersey since the World Cup warm-up games of 2023 and his return has been hard-earned. After a difficult spell in a struggling Ulster team, the winger has looked rejuvenated under Richie Murphy and Farrell has been struck by his improved body language and contributions around the Ireland camp. Wait for the intake of breath if Stockdale finds himself in a one-on-one with ball-in-hand.

Jacob Stockdale has played his way back into the picture with Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Supporting all of that is a strong, familiar core to this Irish team. Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Porter, Bealham, McCarthy, Beirne, Van der Flier, Doris. Farrell is conscious of surrounding his emerging talents with experienced heads and it is their job to ensure things run smoothly for the fresher faces around them.

As exciting as it is to see a refreshed Ireland team, the last two performances have not been to this group’s usual standards and that must be addressed here, with a more cohesive team effort the top priority. A more consistent, accurate outing for the Ireland attack is crucial, and the penalty count simply has to drop.

Ireland’s second-half drop off against both New Zealand and Argentina was worrying, and captain Caelan Doris feels that limp attack and damaging penalty count are essentially one and the same problem.

“I think it’s more the discipline. We have five consecutive penalties against New Zealand in the second half and that gave them a tonne of momentum and possession, field position. Then against Argentina between the 35th and 65th minutes we gave away a number of penalties as well, they had nine lineouts, we didn’t have any.

So it’s largely down to our discipline and the compounding effect of it more than anything to do with our attack, I believe.”

It was fun – and much-welcome – to hear the Fiji camp fire a couple of shots this week. If Farrell’s players are indeed vulnerable, they should also feel emboldened and ready to prove a point against a side that have never beaten Ireland. That said, the gap has narrowed. Ireland have averaged over 40 points per game across their six Test encounters but have won the last two by fewer than 20 – the most recent being a 35-17 success in 2022.

Fiji have brought back their frontliners following last week’s win against Spain, although winger Semi Radradra misses out due to suspension.

Out-half Caleb Muntz is a well-rounded 10 who was outstanding in leading Fiji to a famous win in Wales earlier this month. Jiuta Wainiqolo in an electric winger, powerful centre Josua Tuisova will have Prendergast in his sights throughout and in the pack, co-captain Tevita Ikanivere is an increasingly influential figure.

In other words, Fiji have the tools to make a right game of it, but Ireland should have enough to avoid another uncomfortable November evening at Aviva Stadium – even if the lingering effects of Storm Bert act as a leveller.

“Possession, territory become a lot more important [in bad weather],” says Doris.

“The breakdown, set-piece, discipline again, it’s going to be even more important. Building a score, if you go two scores clear then the opposition has to play the game a different way and start forcing things a little bit which will be tricky in the conditions.

“It’s still a little bit of unknown how it’s going to be. It’s supposed to be lashing overnight, whether it will be greasy or actually raining during the game I’m not sure but it’s definitely a factor we’ll have to consider.

“[It becomes] A little bit of a different game but it’s still very enjoyable. A bit more attritional, it’s good for forwards, I’m going to be looking forward to it.”

To witness some new stars being born would serve as an added bonus.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Gus McCarthy, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Cormac Izuchukwu, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson, Cian Prendergast, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley, Stuart McCloskey.

FIJI: Vuate Karawalevu; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt), Josua Tuisova, Ponepati Loganimasi; Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere (co-capt), Luke Tagi; Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua; Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Setareki Turagacoke, Albert Tuisue, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Sireli Maqala.

Referee: Hollie Davidson [SRU]