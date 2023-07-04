LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, U20 World Championship

3mins: Ireland 0 Fiji 0
A lively start in Stellenbosch. It’s a good kickoff and chase from Ireland, who apply some pressure and win a lineout in the Fiji 22. They win the ball and maul forward but Fiji hold them out. Ireland go to the corner, win the ball again but are pinged for an infringement at the lineout, so Fiji survive that early spell of pressure.
KICK-OFF
The teams are out on the pitch. There will be a minute’s silence before the anthems in memory of Greig Oliver.
Here’s how Ireland are set to line out today. Jack Oliver had been named on the bench but won’t be involved, with Paddy McCarthy taking his place among the Ireland substitutes.
IRELAND U20s: Henry McErlean; James Nicholson, Sam Berman, John Devine, Andrew Osborne; Matthew Lynch, Oscar Cawley; George Hadden, Danny Sheahan, Fiachna Barrett; Evan O’Connell, Joe Hopes; Diarmuid Mangan (captain), Dan Barron, Brian Gleeson.
Replacements: Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Hugh Gavin.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland U20s final Pool B clash at the World Championships, with Richie Murphy’s side taking on Fiji in Stellenbosch as they look to book a place in the semi-finals.
It’s been a desperately sad few days for the group following the deaths of two former St Michael’s students in Greece over the weekend, before Greig Oliver’s tragic passing in Cape Town yesterday. Greig’s son, Jack, had been named among the Ireland replacements today.
The players have decided they still want to fulfil today’s fixture so the game is going ahead as planned, with kick-off at 12.30pm Irish time.
We’ll bring you all the action from Stellenbosch as it happens, with confirmed team news to follow shortly.