Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart/INPHO A general view of Danie Craven Stadium.
LIVE
LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, U20 World Championship
Follow all the action as it happens in Stellenbosch.
1.8k
0
33 minutes ago

1 minute ago 12:34PM

3mins: Ireland 0 Fiji 0

A lively start in Stellenbosch. It’s a good kickoff and chase from Ireland, who apply some pressure and win a lineout in the Fiji 22. They win the ball and maul forward but Fiji hold them out. Ireland go to the corner, win the ball again but are pinged for an infringement at the lineout, so Fiji survive that early spell of pressure.

5 minutes ago 12:30PM

KICK-OFF

10 minutes ago 12:24PM

The teams are out on the pitch. There will be a minute’s silence before the anthems in memory of Greig Oliver.

24 minutes ago 12:11PM

 

Here’s how Ireland are set to line out today. Jack Oliver had been named on the bench but won’t be involved, with Paddy McCarthy taking his place among the Ireland substitutes.

IRELAND U20s: Henry McErlean; James Nicholson, Sam Berman, John Devine, Andrew Osborne; Matthew Lynch, Oscar Cawley; George Hadden, Danny Sheahan, Fiachna Barrett; Evan O’Connell, Joe Hopes; Diarmuid Mangan (captain), Dan Barron, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Hugh Gavin.

31 minutes ago 12:03PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland U20s final Pool B clash at the World Championships, with Richie Murphy’s side taking on Fiji in Stellenbosch as they look to book a place in the semi-finals.

It’s been a desperately sad few days for the group following the deaths of two former St Michael’s students in Greece over the weekend, before Greig Oliver’s tragic passing in Cape Town yesterday. Greig’s son, Jack, had been named among the Ireland replacements today.

The players have decided they still want to fulfil today’s fixture so the game is going ahead as planned, with kick-off at 12.30pm Irish time.

We’ll bring you all the action from Stellenbosch as it happens, with confirmed team news to follow shortly.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     