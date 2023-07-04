LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, U20 World Championship

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland U20s final Pool B clash at the World Championships, with Richie Murphy’s side taking on Fiji in Stellenbosch as they look to book a place in the semi-finals.

It’s been a desperately sad few days for the group following the deaths of two former St Michael’s students in Greece over the weekend, before Greig Oliver’s tragic passing in Cape Town yesterday. Greig’s son, Jack, had been named among the Ireland replacements today.

The players have decided they still want to fulfil today’s fixture so the game is going ahead as planned, with kick-off at 12.30pm Irish time.

We’ll bring you all the action from Stellenbosch as it happens, with confirmed team news to follow shortly.