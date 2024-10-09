HOW HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON’S Ireland should line up for Thursday’s Nations League clash against Finland was discussed by David Sneyd and Shane Keegan on this week’s episode of The Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I think if they’re going to change something, they should change the structure of that midfield to maybe allow Ireland to have two players up front,” Sneyd said.

“Evan Ferguson and Sammie Szmodics up top together – I would love to see it! If we’re trying something new and trying to see new combinations, and it’s not just the whole little and large thing. With the type of players that they are, I think they might be able to link up well.”

Former Cobh Ramblers boss Keegan added: “Big time. I couldn’t agree with you more. I’m crying out for this. I would absolutely love to see it.

“As I keep saying, I would stick with the three in midfield and have Chiedozie Ogbene at right-wing back, where he can raid on from there. I think we need to play with three hard-working central midfielders although you do need them to show some quality on the ball as well.

“I’m still not quite sure who plays at left-wing back, it probably has to be Robbie Brady by default, doesn’t it?

“In the longer term, I would like to see Ryan Manning given a chance there and then I think a back three of Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins and Liam Scales has the potential to be really good,” Keegan said

