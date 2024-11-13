Do you agree with our Ireland XI to face Finland?

Goalkeeper/defence

GOALKEEPER IS the most straightforward call to make. Caoimhín Kelleher has been playing regularly for Liverpool in Alisson’s injury-enforced absence, so will start again for Ireland barring injury. Mark Travers and Max O’Leary will have to settle for a place on the bench.

With Robbie Brady ruled out, there will be at least one alteration to the backline from the last window.

Otherwise, don’t expect too much change. Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea have been doing well at club level for Brentford and Ipswich respectively, earning regular minutes in Premier League teams, although there are some doubts around O’Shea’s fitness.

Liam Scales recently dropped out of the Celtic XI, but started against Kilmarnock at the weekend and acquitted himself well in the last window for Ireland, scoring in the away win over Finland. So the 26-year-old will likely keep his place, prompting O’Shea to slot in at right-back as he did during the last window.

As for Brady’s replacement, Callum O’Dowda appears the most likely candidate. The 29-year-old has had an encouraging start to the season, making 14 appearances in the Championship, albeit for a Cardiff side who are third from bottom of the table.

It’s hard to imagine Matt Doherty or Ryan Manning starting. Both were late call-ups, which indicates they are further down the pecking order than O’Dowda. It’s not inconceivable that he plays Festy Ebosele as part of the backline — the Wexford native played as a left wing-back in his last game for Watford and could also move to his preferred position on the right if Hallgrímsson wants to move Scales to full-back and play O’Shea in the centre.

But the manager is unlikely to experiment too much, with inexperienced duo Jake O’Brien and Mark McGuinness also expected to be held in reserve.

Midfield

Josh Cullen and Jason Knight were picked to start both games in the last window, indicating they are Hallgrímsson’s preferred midfield duo.

Jayson Molumby did start both matches in the September window. But the 25-year-old has not always played for a West Brom team vying for promotion, starting nine of their 15 Championship games.

Advertisement

By contrast, Cullen has started 12 out of 15 fixtures for Burnley and that number would be higher were it not for an early-season injury.

Knight, meanwhile, has been involved in all 15 of 10th-place Bristol City’s games.

In the more attacking midfield role, it looks like a toss-up between Finn Azaz and Troy Parrott, with new call-up Andy Moran — whose sole senior cap came against New Zealand last year — unlikely to be thrown straight in.

Neither Parrott nor Azaz shone when given a chance in the last window, so there is a feeling the position is very much up for grabs.

Azaz registered two goals and an assist in his last match for promotion-chasing Middlesbrough — this impressive showing might give him the edge tomorrow.

On the other hand, Parrott has been playing well for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances this season.

Moran, meanwhile, has impressed on loan at Stoke City, scoring two goals in 16 appearances, so the recently crowned U21 Player of the Year may feature at some point in this window.

Attack

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Evan Ferguson.

An early injury partially explains why the 20-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances and only one top-flight start for Brighton. He was an unused sub during the recent win over Man City but did at least score his first goal in just over 11 months during October’s 2-2 draw with Wolves.

A lack of game time did not stop Hallgrímsson from starting Ferguson in both games during the last window, but the Meath native struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn after 71 and 57 minutes respectively.

Yet most people would agree Ferguson remains Ireland’s most talented striker with the highest ceiling, so it would be no surprise to see him start on Thursday.

The only other obvious alternative is Tom Cannon. The 21-year-old has seven goals in 13 Championship appearances for Stoke, including three in his last four, but Cannon only has one senior cap and didn’t even make the previous squad, so it would be a surprise to see him thrown straight into the starting XI.

Out wide, Sammie Szmodics has been looking effective on the left-side of Ipswich’s attack, particularly last weekend when he scored a brilliant bicycle kick against Tottenham, so he should retain his place in the team.

Chiedozie Ogbene is out with a long-term injury, so Ebosele looks a strong contender to replace him. The 22-year-old came on for a tiring Ogbene during both games in the last window and made an impression, setting up Brady’s winner in Helsinki. Ebosele has been flagged as a fitness doubt but will hope to replicate the form that has seen him become an influential player at Watford in recent weeks.

That leaves Mikey Johnston and Kasey McAteer on the bench. All five of the latter’s Premier League appearances for Leicester have come as a substitute. Similarly, Johnston has made 11 Championship appearances for West Brom but only three have been from the outset.

Both appeared off the bench in Ireland’s last game — the 2-0 defeat by Greece — and they will probably have to settle for an impact sub role at best once again.

Possible Ireland XI: Kelleher; Collins, O’Shea, Scales, O’Dowda; Cullen, Knight; Ebosele, Azaz, Szmodics; Ferguson.

Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).