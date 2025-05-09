WITH SO MUCH about this interprovincial for both teams’ URC play-off hopes, Nick Timoney is intent on embracing all aspects of the pressurised challenge in doing battle with Munster at Thomond Park.

Both teams currently find themselves outside the top eight with just two rounds remaining – Munster are ninth but on equal points with Benetton (41), while Ulster are in 12th on 38 points – to not only secure knockout rugby in the league but also a place in next season’s Champions Cup which both provinces have never missed out on.

For Timoney and his teammates, it’s a case of Ulster’s season being on the line and, as such, the northern province are fully invested in chasing the result in Limerick from what is essentially already ‘cup final’ rugby.

“It’s a final (against Munster) and then it’s final again the following week (at Edinburgh) if we win,” said the 29-year-old backrower and one of Ulster’s most consistent performers.

“We know what we need, so we can’t hold anything back.

“There’s no looking past this Friday because there won’t be much left to look at if we don’t get it right, so it’s a big one,” admitted Timoney who has played 165 times for Ulster but has never won in Limerick with the province.

“It’s obviously a negative this week if we lose for a lot of reasons, so, again, (we need to) embrace it (the challenge) and make sure we’ve got the lads all on the pitch with that same mindset that you want to be here and that’s what you want to do.”

The three times capped Ireland player also spoke of using the emotion and must-win aspects of the occasion as positives to allow Ulster take the game to their hosts who look in a better place to make the top eight as their final two rounds are at home.

“It’s going to be a big emotional day for them,” he said of what is likely to be a final outing at Thomond Park for veterans Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Stephen Archer, “but I think we’re often at our best on similar sort of occasions.

“And I think when those games get quite needly and personal, which the interpros always are, that brings out the best in us as well.

“So, we’re not coming in (to this game) unaware by any stretch.”