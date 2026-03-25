Clare U20s strike late against Waterford to launch Munster campaign

Clare 1-10

Waterford 0-12

Eoin Brennan reports from O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge.

THIS MUNSTER U20 opener hinged on two late goals – the Waterford one through Paul Walsh in the opening period that was ruled out for a square ball and Clare’s decisive blow in the 58th minute that ultimately swung the pendulum back in their favour to inch over the line in O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge.

The margins were that tight in a low-scoring scrap that almost had as many misses as wides.

However, while Clare were frustrated for long period and rode their luck late on, Waterford will wonder how they let this golden opportunity to lower the Munster and All-Ireland Minor winning equivalents three years previously slip from their grasp.

Soaring a much as four clear in the opening period, thanks in the main to an outstanding defensive display by Joe McDonnell and key scores for free taker David Comerford (3) and Sean Mackey, the visitors carved out a 0-7 to 0-3 lead by the half hour mark.

The damage would have been greater only for Pat Walsh’s flicked goal from a Hugo Quann delivery to be disallowed for a square ball after ice-cool referee Shane Scanlon consulted his umpires.

Instead, Fred Hegarty arrowhead over the last score of the half to lower the arrears to three at 0-7 to 0-4 and with fresh legs from the bench also came renewed as the hosts picked off the first four points of the new half to snatch back the lead for the first time in 33 minutes.

Replacements Ryan Hayes and Jack Mescall bookended points for Daniel Costelloe and Fred Hegarty at 0-8 to 0-7 by the turn of the final quarter.

In contrast, Waterford’s razor sharp radar was suddenly on the block and it took until the 47th minute for Sean Mackey to finally open their second half account to draw level.

The sides would trade points once more entering the final ten minutes but with the finish line in sight, the Deise just seemed to gather momentum at the perfect time as a long range point through Fiacra Cooney was accentuated by another from the elusive Sean Mackey on the right wing at 0-11 to 0-09.

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Clare U20 boss Terence Fahy.

Hegarty missed a 57th minute free but he would make full amends in the next passage of play when Ryan Hayes’ delivery broke to fellow replacement Paul Rodgers to pick out the unmarked Inagh-Kilnamona forward to fire past goalkeeper James Comerford at 1-09 to 0-11.

It was the winning score but it certainly lifted the spirits of a frustrated home crowd as despite Sean Mackey’s fourth point to leave the sides level for a fifth time. Waterford would be left heartbroken when from the resulting puck-out, county senior panelist Ronan Kilroy fielded and arrowed over from 50 metres to clinch the opening points.

Clare have a two week break to re-energise their pack but Waterford cannot dwell on this difficult defeat as they host Munster U20 three-in-a-row chasers Tipperary in Dungarvan next Wednesday at 7pm.

Scorers for Clare: Fred Hegarty 1-4 (4f); Daniel Costelloe 0-2; Darren Moroney, Ryan Hayes, Jack Mescall, Ronan Kilroy 0-1 each

Scorers for Waterford: David Comerford 0-5 (3f, 1’65); Sean Mackey 0-4; Gearoid O’Shea, Shane Power, Fiacra Cooney 0-1 each

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford) (Captain), 3. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg), 4. Joe Casey (Kilmaley)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. James Cullinan (Ruan), 7. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Darren Moroney (Éire Óg)

12. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle), 11. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 10. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

15. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Sean Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 13. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Ryan Hayes (Tulla) for Doherty (HT)

22, Paul Rodgers (Scariff) for Cleary (HT)

20. Jack Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Collins (44)

19. Michael Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Arthur (51)

21. Ronan Keane (Killanena) for Moroney (56)

Waterford

1. James Comerford (Ballygunner)

4. Tomás Ahern (Ballyduff Upper), 3. Conor Lynch (Geraldine’s), 19. Fiacra Cooney (Ballygunner)

5. Bradley Penkert (Mount Sion), 6. Joe McDonnell (Tallow), 7. Cathal O’Sullivan (Ballygunner)

8. Hugo Quann (Lismore), 9. Paddy Spelman (Fourmilewater)

15. David Comerford (St. Molleran’s), 14. Sean Mackey (Fenor), 10. Shane Power (De La Salle)

12. Mark Hartley (Ballygunner), 11. Pat Walsh (Fourmilewater), 13. Gearoid O’Shea (St. Molleran’s)

Sub:

17. Pierce Quann (Dungarvan) for Walsh (47)

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Cork)

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