Family of Galway boxer who died after professional fight ‘hope inquest will bring change to the sport’

HOPE HAS BEEN expressed that an inquest into the death of a young boxer who died after a professional fight in Belfast last year will bring change in the sport.

John Cooney, 28, from Galway, died a week after suffering an injury in a title fight at the Ulster Hall in February 2025.

He was treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital for an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.

A preliminary hearing is set to take place at Belfast Coroner’s Court tomorrow.

A solicitor who represents Cooney’s father Hugh Cooney said the boxer’s death “raise profound concerns about safety practices” in the professional sport.

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Barry O’Donnell, of KRW Law, said the inquest will explore not only the immediate circumstances leading to Mr Cooney’s death but the systemic regulatory environment, including whether existing safety measures, medical oversight and weight management controls were adequate.

He also said this case should prompt Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights so the state ensures adequate laws and regulatory frameworks where life-threatening activities are permitted.

This should include whether sufficient safeguards were in place, regulatory structures governing professional boxing were adequate, and whether any systemic failings contributed to the death.

O’Donnell said Cooney’s family want answers and seek change.

“John’s death occurred in circumstances that raise profound concerns about safety practices within professional boxing,” he said.

“In particular, the extreme weight loss he endured in preparation for the fight is a matter of grave concern and, we say, a contributing factor in his death.

“This is not an isolated issue, it reflects a wider systemic problem within boxing in this jurisdiction and across the world.

“John’s family have shown dignity in their pursuit of truth and accountability.

“They do not seek blame, they seek answers, and they seek change.

“We hope the inquest fully examines the regulatory framework governing boxing, including whether the existing systems are fit for purpose and compliant with the state’s obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie