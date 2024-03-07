Aviva Stadium to host Ireland's Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Sweden

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will play their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Sweden at the Aviva Stadium.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will open their Group A3 campaign away to France on Friday 5 April, before hosting England at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 9 April. They will also play Sweden at Lansdowne Road on Friday, 31 May.

The FAI say the Aviva Stadium is unavailable in July, so the venue for their final game against France is yet to be confirmed.

Ireland’s other away fixtures are against Sweden (4 June) and England (12 July), with venues to be announced by their respective Football Associations in due course. Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz is due to host the opener.

“With our fixtures now confirmed for our Euro 2025 qualifiers, we will continue our preparation for these six huge games in Group A3 which will include two games at the Aviva Stadium,” Gleeson said.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to bring our fans back to the Aviva Stadium again and to hopefully attract many more new fans with the visit of England in April and Sweden in May. The support of our fans means so much to us and we are hoping to set new attendance records for both of these games.

“We would also encourage our fans to get the WNT Season Ticket when it becomes available on 15 March and support us all the way through in this campaign.”

Ireland played their first and only game the Aviva last September, with 35,994 fans attending for a Saturday afternoon Nations League showpiece against Northern Ireland.

They returned to their Tallaght Stadium base thereafter. A record crowd of 8,218 watched last Tuesday night’s international friendly defeat to Wales.

They will be pushing for a Lansdowne Road sellout against England, in particular.

A difficult group campaign awaits Ireland. France, England and Sweden are ranked third, fourth and fifth in the Fifa world rankings, with the Girls In Green 24th.

The Lionesses are the European champions, Sweden are the Olympic holders and all three teams reached the Euro 2022 semi-finals last time out.

Ticket information for all games will be announced soon.

Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifying group fixtures