Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry named as Ireland's Olympic flag-bearers

ATHLETE SARAH LAVIN and golfer Shane Lowry have been named as Ireland’s Olympic flag-bearers for the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris this evening to mark the start of the Games.

Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry are our Team Ireland Flagbearers for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony ✨#TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/nisrUyyjRj — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 26, 2024

Lavin and Lowry will lead the Irish representation as competitors parade down the river Seine in boats.

Around 300,000 people are expected to turn out to watch the opening parade live travel down a six-kilometre stretch of the river Seine before disembarking at the Eiffel Tower.

Ireland will be on boat 28 this evening.

A record 133 athletes are to represent Ireland across 16 different sports over the course of the Games.

The Olympic journey for the Irish Rugby men’s 7s team has already started and ended after the side reached the quarter-finals but lost out to Fiji.

Written by Lauren Boland and posted on TheJournal.ie