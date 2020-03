THIS WAS DUE to be the eve of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off game away to Slovakia.

Instead, the tournament has been pushed back until next year and fans are left to wonder when they will next get to see some live football.

The Boys in Green have had a chequered history when it comes to play-offs for major tournaments, but how much do you remember from previous ones?

In what year was Ireland’s first play-off for a major tournament? 1965 1967

1969 1971 And who were their opponents? Syria Spain

Switzerland Sweden Where was Ireland’s Euro ‘96 play-off with the Netherlands played? Wembley Lansdowne Road

Anfield Old Trafford Which Belgian scored in both legs to knock Ireland out of the ‘98 World Cup play-off? Luis Oliveira Luc Nilis

Emile Mpenza Enzo Scifo What aggregate score did Ireland lose to Turkey to prevent them from reaching Euro 2000? 1-1 (beaten on away goals) 1-0

2-0 2-1 Robbie Keane scored in the 2-0 first leg win over Iran in 2001. Which Irish player bagged the other goal? Niall Quinn Clinton Morrison

Jason McAteer Ian Harte Who managed the France team that robbed Ireland of the chance to reach the 2010 World Cup? Roger Lemerre Jacques Santini

Raymond Domenech Laurent Blanc What score did Ireland beat Estonia in Tallinn on the way to Euro 2012? 1-0 2-0

3-0 4-0 In which city did Ireland face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the opening leg of their Euro 2016 play-off? Sarajevo Tuzla

Banja Luka Zenica And what was unusual about that game? The pitch was covered by dense fog for much of the match The Bosnian players wore commemorative retro jerseys

It was played behind closed doors There was a late pitch inspection due to a heavy flooding Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Robbie Keane Top marks for Ireland's record goalscorer and caps holder. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Jon Walters A hero in the eyes of Ireland fans. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Edin Dzeko The former Man City striker was packing by Martin O'Neill's Ireland in 2015. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Thierry Henry The less said the better... even 11 years on. Share your result: Share

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!