This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash

James Ryan, Cian Healy and captain Rory Best will all be back in the mix.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 6:30 AM
39 minutes ago 944 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4512863

TADHG BEIRNE IS firmly in the frame to feature for Ireland in their Six Nations clash with France in Dublin in two weekends’ time after making an impressive return from injury for Munster last weekend.

The 27-year-old was a late inclusion in Munster’s team to face the Ospreys on Friday night and went on to be named man of the match after a superb individual performance.

Beirne made his Ireland debut on last summer’s tour of Australia and had two starts in the November Test wins over Italy and the US, but has yet to be involved in the Six Nations after a knee injury ruled him out of the two opening rounds.

Tadhg Beirne goes over for the third try Beirne is hoping for a Six Nations debut. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Having proven his sharpness last weekend for Munster, Beirne is now back in contention to feature for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

“I saw bits of the game,” said Schmidt on Sunday night after Ireland’s 26-16 win over Italy in Rome. “He did really well and Tadhg is the sort of guy who because of his volume of minutes, it’s not the worst thing for him to have a bit of a break.

“But for him to hit the ground running was super. I briefly exchanged texts with [Munster boss] Johann van Graan this morning and we discussed Tadhg briefly.

“There are a few other guys who went back last week as well and did really well. That is what we are looking for. Those who stayed in camp, they have to be really good as well.”

Schmidt is expecting to welcome Robbie Henshaw back into the selection frame for the France game, saying the Leinster man “could probably have played” against Italy but was given additional time to recover from a leg injury.

Schmidt said Joey Carbery [hamstring], CJ Stander [cheek], and Garry Ringrose [hamstring] could “potentially” be involved against les Bleus, although news that Dan leavy remains on the comeback trail at Leinster is a blow for Ireland, who have missed the abrasive openside flanker in this Six Nations.

Captain Rory Best, loosehead prop Cian Healy and second row James Ryan – all rested for the win over Italy – will be back in the mix and Schmidt is looking forward to having a few selection decisions as Ireland look to find their best form.

Ireland’s James Ryan Ireland will welcome James Ryan back for the France game. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“You are starting to put a few good players in there,” said the Ireland boss. “The ones who are not 100% ready for France may come in for the Welsh week. A lot of that is dependent on how they are.”

Schmidt handed Dave Kilcoyne, Sean Cronin, Ultan Dillane and Jordi Murphy chances in the starting Ireland team last weekend at Stadio Olimpico and indicated that their performances had been mixed.

“There were some players given an opportunity and some of them took it in parts and not in other parts,” he said.

Asked if there will be similar opportunities for squad players in the closing two games of the championship against France and Wales, Schmidt said: 

“We will just keep balancing it and keep trying to have a look at combinations. We don’t get a lot of time with the players so we want to maximise this time to give a bit of opportunity to players and learn a bit about them.

“It was good to give a bit of an opportunity to a few players today. We will keep cataloguing that and that will help us build towards some decisions down the line.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    FOOTBALL
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie