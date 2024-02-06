Over 1 million tune in to watch Ireland's 38-17 win over France

IRELAND’S THUMPING WIN over France in the Six Nations opener proved hugely popular with fans tuning in.

The progress of the Irish rugby team may be a subject of much debate and scrutiny, but it is undeniable that they have a huge appeal among the public.

According to figures released by Virgin Media, the average number of viewers for the 38-17 win in Marseille was over 1 million, with the figure at 1,067,000 for average over the course of the match.

The game claimed a 67% share of the market viewing television at the time.

The appeal was also reflected in the streaming numbers, with 217,000 availing of that facility.