Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheehan goes over for a try. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
team of us

Over 1 million tune in to watch Ireland's 38-17 win over France

67% of the market share claimed by the performance of Andy Farrell’s men.
1
1.2k
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S THUMPING WIN over France in the Six Nations opener proved hugely popular with fans tuning in.

The progress of the Irish rugby team may be a subject of much debate and scrutiny, but it is undeniable that they have a huge appeal among the public.

According to figures released by Virgin Media, the average number of viewers for the 38-17 win in Marseille was over 1 million, with the figure at 1,067,000 for average over the course of the match.

The game claimed a 67% share of the market viewing television at the time.

The appeal was also reflected in the streaming numbers, with 217,000 availing of that facility.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     