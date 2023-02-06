Furlong, Gibson-Park, and Healy all ruled out of Ireland's clash with France

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Cian Healy will all miss this Saturday’s huge Six Nations showdown with reigning champions France in Dublin.

Furlong continues to struggle with a calf injury, while Gibson-Park and Healy both picked up hamstring issues before last weekend’s win over Wales.

Andy Farrell looks set to retain Finlay Bealham at tighthead prop against the French after the Connacht man did well there in Cardiff, while Conor Murray is expected to continue at scrum-half after stepping into the starting XV in place of Gibson-Park and delivering a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Dave Kilcoyne should continue as back-up loosehead having slotted into the matchday 23 in Cardiff when Healy was ruled out.

The IRFU said that Furlong, Gibson-Park, and Healy “will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.”

There is some good injury news from Ireland camp, with captain Johnny Sexton expected to complete his Head Injury Assessment process today, while hooker Rónan Kelleher is due to return to training after missing the Wales game with a hamstring complaint.

Ireland have added Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade to their Six Nations squad, while uncapped Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne and Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa join the group too.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart also remains with the squad after being called up as cover for Kelleher last week.

