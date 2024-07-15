'Being home is a great feeling. It's a huge week' - History beckons in Cork

A CORK HOMECOMING amidst a glorious week on Leeside.

Denise O’Sullivan is relishing the prospect of playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Ireland round out their Euro 2025 group qualifying campaign against France tomorrow.

An historic occasion awaits, with All-Ireland hurling final week also getting underway in the Rebel county.

“Cork!” O’Sullivan beamed at its mention after Friday’s 2-1 defeat to England.

“I can’t wait, I’m excited for it.”

With both Tallaght Stadium and the Aviva unavailable, an agreement was reached between the FAI, GAA and Cork GAA to stage a first women’s international at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Terraces cannot be used, as per Uefa regulations, so capacity is 21,000 with the two stands. It’s understood over 13,000 tickets had been sold as of last week, but an update is due from the FAI today.

Ireland last played a home fixture outside Dublin in June 2012 — at the nearby Turner’s Cross — and it’s their seventh game overall in Cork.

“It’s the first time in 12 years so I’m buzzing about it,” said O’Sullivan, who featured in that 2012 defeat to Iceland and made her home debut against France at The Cross in 2011.

“I haven’t been in the stadium [Páirc Uí Chaoimh] since it’s been rebuilt, I’ve only seen photos. Megan Connolly was there a few weeks ago. She said it looks massive and we’ve no idea how they’re going to line that out now. I’m just excited, I’ll be 10 minutes from home, get to see my family. Just being back home is a great feeling.”

O’Sullivan and Connolly are the highest-profile Cork representatives in Eileen Gleeson’s squad, while Cork City captain Eva Mangan is a recent addition and Lily Agg is among those with family roots in the county. Assistant coach Colin Healy is also from Cork.

Connolly grew up right beside Turner’s Cross, where the team trained yesterday, while O’Sullivan hails from Knocknaheeney on the northside of the city.

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

The North Carolina Courage star — who has been linked with a move to Manchester United of late — captained Ireland on Friday night in the absence of Katie McCabe, but she won’t repeat the feat in her hometown.

McCabe returns from suspension to skipper the side once more, while Eileen Gleeson has no fresh injury concerns.

“I’ll leave that back to Katie now,” said O’Sullivan.

“Look, it’s been an honour to do it. Putting on this green jersey is a dream and to captain the team is amazing. We’ll have our skipper back for Tuesday and I’ll still be there no matter because we have a few leaders regardless of who is captain. I’ll always lead the team with or without the armband.”

Julie-Ann Russell’s 94th-minute goal at Carrow Road could be “vitally important” as Ireland target a seeded play-off place in a head-to-head battle with Poland, O’Sullivan added. Both on zero points, Ireland have a better goal difference record (-8) than the Poles (-12).

France, meanwhile, have already secured automatic qualification. Hervé Renard’s side play at the Olympics later this month, so there is a possibility that they will rest some of their top stars.

“Hopefully they come out sleepy,” said O’Sullivan. “Listen, I don’t think it matters what team France puts out, they’re always going to have world-class players on the field.

“We have to be really prepared no matter what team they put on the pitch. We have to be 100% focused because you see tonight [against England] when you switch off for a second, you concede a goal. But I’m excited to get back to Cork and play world-class opposition. It’s a challenge for this squad and we’ll keep on going.”

Lastly, what about the hurling? O’Sullivan doesn’t get to watch much from her US base “but I’ll support the team — it’s Cork,” she concluded.

“It’s a huge week.”