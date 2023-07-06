Frustration clear as football far from the focus ahead of Ireland's World Cup send-off

KATIE MCCABE DIDN’T hide her frustration when she stood up to leave yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

“It’s been a pleasure talking about the World Cup, guys. Really appreciate it.”

The Republic of Ireland captain was half joking, but there was no shortage of sincerity to her sarcastic comment. The previous 25 minutes or so had been dominated by questions and answers about allegations made against Vera Pauw from her time as Houston Dash manager in 2018.

Pauw stringently denies the fresh accusations made in an investigative report by The Athletic this week. McCabe also spoke on the matter.

Bottom line: It was a “negative distraction” in the build-up to tonight’s farewell friendly against France at Tallaght Stadium [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2] — and ultimately, Ireland’s first-ever major tournament.

A cloud hangs over the team, and will follow them from Tallaght to Australia.

Football talk may be secondary, annoyingly for McCabe and co., but the Arsenal star’s face lit up when she was asked about tonight’s opposition amidst a break from the ongoing back-and-forth.

The build-up has been subdued, but this really is as glamorous as Glamour Friendlies come.

“What an exciting game, right? It’s massive to have France coming to town,” McCabe said.

“In front of our home fans; young girls and young boys coming to cheer us on to see one of the best teams in the world. I definitely think they’re going to be right up there in terms of World Cup favourites.

“The talent and the depth they have in their squad – and the the flow they have right now, with Hervé Renard taking over, is something really that’s exciting for them.They’ve got a bit of everything. They’re physical, they’re quick, strong and quite good in small areas in terms of passing.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO McCabe during yesterday's press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

France are ranked fifth in Fifa’s world rankings — 17 places above Ireland — and are preparing for their sixth World Cup. They reached the semi-finals of last summer’s European Championships, and bowed out at the quarter-final stage of their home World Cup in 2019.

With former Saudi Arabia manager Renard at the helm and big names like Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer back in situ after a turbulent time, they’re gearing up for a big tournament.

“Football should be pleasure,” Lyon defender Renard explained yesterday. “I took a personal decision for the team. I don’t want to speak about this, I want to move forward.

“We have a new coach and we want a new star on our jersey.”

Fighting talk.

McCabe did some of her own.

“We’ll have to be on full alert to make sure we can stop them and try and get a positive result for our fans.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion and I hope it really sets the precedent and the buzz that hopefully we can create for the nation when we go down to Australia.

“If you’re not on the bandwagon yet, get on the bandwagon.”

“I can drive the bus,” she added with a laugh.

The game is officially sold out, but Pauw and the FAI are encouraging all supporters to ensure their tickets are used after Tallaght fell disappointingly short of a full house against Zambia last month and Finland in September 2022.

Let's fill every seat for Ireland v France on Thursday night in Tallaght Stadium!#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/99KtoaGMS7 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 5, 2023

The squad is fully-fit and Pauw says she will play “what we think at this moment is the strongest line-up” in what she labels “a result game”.

US-born duo Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva could be in line for their home debuts, having previously only played in games abroad since their eligibility was confirmed, while Kyra Carusa is expected to start up top. Megan Connolly may be deployed as a centre-back, with McCabe and the repositioned Heather Payne the wing-backs.

Ruesha Littlejohn didn’t train yesterday so may not be risked — with Lily Agg presumably favoured — while Chloe Mustaki sported a heavy strapping on her knee.

Otherwise, the mood seemed to be good on the training pitch, despite the obvious shadow.

Tonight’s showdown is all with a view to Australia on 20 July; a top-level opponent, a high-pressure game and another huge test.

“We know what to expect,” Pauw assured.

“They are very fast, they are very good at quick, possessional play. The attacking on the wings, the rotations of things, getting beyond the defence. We need to test ourselves in a high pressure game. We must be ready for what the best teams will come at us with.”

And for everything that lies ahead over the coming weeks, both on and off the pitch.

The World Cup awaits regardless.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Megan Walsh (Unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Unattached), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (Unattached), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).