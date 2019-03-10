This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt

The head coach was thrilled to see his side dominate the first half against France on their way to a bonus point win.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 6:37 PM
46 minutes ago 2,460 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4533678
Keith Earls races clear for his try.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Keith Earls races clear for his try.
Keith Earls races clear for his try.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt uttered with a touch of pride “that was what we needed” after a dominant win over France in the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

After stuttering through wins over Scotland and Italy after the opening day loss to England, Ireland ensured their defence of the Championship would go on into the final weekend thanks to a 26-14 bonus-point win and tries from Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Jack Conan and Keith Earls.

The result was built on intense first-half pressure as Ireland racked up an incredible 90% territory as they opened up a 19-0 lead at the halfway stage.

“I don’t think I’ve seen, in the last six years (since he took charge) a team control a game like we did that first half,” said the Kiwi.

“The French got knocked back early and it was hard for them to get back on the front foot. But part of (their) hardship was that we kept the pressure on.

To keep that pressure on in the first 40 minutes spoke volumes about the intensity and energy in our game.

“Also the cohesion, I know we missed some opportunities… for Johnny to score off a nice crisp back play, that lifts confidence.”

Schmidt added: “Getting the four tries, getting the bonus point, that was what we needed.

“From where we were last time we sat in this room (after losing to England), it’s taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back today.”

As Schmidt alluded to, the win was not without its frustrations. Supporters in the Aviva Stadium were left somewhat cold as France scored two late tries to reel Ireland back from the brink of a record winning margin to a 12-point victory at the full-time whistle.

The head coach agreed the bout of sustained pressure could have been broken up if try-scoring opportunities had been taken. However, as he looks on towards next week’s clash with Wales and even towards the World Cup, Schmidt was pleased to see his side return to the peak of their powers while putting the match beyond France.

“I know there’s been some frustration externally, it’s been internal as well.

We started the Championship on a really flat note. It’s been a great reminder that you get nothing back in a Test match. You get one window and you can’t just open it a little bit to let the breeze in. You’ve got to get right through it.”

 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

On the injury front, a calf problem kept Rob Kearney from starting at the Aviva Stadium today, but Schmidt hopes the fullback will pull through to face Wales in Cardiff next weekend. Robbie Henshaw looks set to remain sidelined, but the head coach would not rule Josh van der Flier out of the tournament finale despite being forced off with a knee injury during the first-half.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland in their dominant four-try win over France?
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie