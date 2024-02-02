Ireland sense opportunity as a new era kicks off in France

TONIGHT SEES THE start of a new chapter for Irish Rugby. Whatever the future holds for the highly-promising duo of Jack Crowley and Joe McCarthy, who will both start a Six Nations game for the first time when Andy Farrell’s side take on France in Marseille [KO 8pm Irish time], this game will always mark the night where Ireland stepped into the post-Johnny Sexton era.

His absence is a major one from a tournament which has shed some serious star-power since last year’s championship.

If France are to dethrone defending Grand Slam champions Ireland, they’ll have to do it without the gifted Antoine Dupont, who will grace the Olympic Games with his presence this summer as France seek to win Sevens gold on home soil.

England go into the competition without Owen Farrell, who came back from the World Cup and decided to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing over the stresses and pressures of playing for England. Add in the retirements of Wales icon Dan Biggar and long-serving Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg, and that’s a lot of familiar faces who will be absent from our stadiums and screens this spring.

It’s easy to lament what’s missing but on opening weekend, it’s healthier to feel excited about what lies ahead.

Ireland trained at the Stade Vélodrome yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Tonight’s match-up in Marseille is one of the most fascinating Six Nations fixtures an Irish team has faced in recent memory.

This squad has been a settled, consistent group for the last two years but now there’s fresh questions about the future. Tonight we’ll see just how ready Crowley is to start making Sexton’s shirt his own; we’ll get a proper appreciation of McCarthy’s ability to be a disrupter against a serious international pack; we’ll see if Ireland’s back three depth has the ability to absorb an injury to a key player in the form of Mack Hansen and we’ll see Andy Farrell turn to a 6:2 bench split for the first time.

There’s a lot of moving parts for a team that need to hit the ground running against their hurting hosts.

Irish rugby has been somewhat slow to get going again after the crushing disappointment of another World Cup quarter-final exit. Key players have yet to hit their best form since returning to the provinces. Leinster’s attack has struggled to find its usual cohesion while Munster have been dragged through a damaging run of injuries and results. Connacht have lacked consistency and Ulster’s poor recent form is reflected in the fact they have no representation in tonight’s match day 23.

Advertisement

Cian Healy, Hugo Keenan and Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With all that in mind, it’s hard to know what to expect from Ireland tonight. Some early nerves would be understandable in what should be a cauldron-like atmosphere at the 67,000-capacity Stade Vélodrome, particularly for the three players – Crowley, McCarthy and Calvin Nash – in line to start a Six Nations game for the first time.

“My advice would be to go and play,” says Ireland captain, Peter O’Mahony.

“The reason you were picked in the squad is to go and play to the best of your ability, play to the best of your strengths and enjoy the game. Do your very best to enjoy the occasion because it will pass you by like that and you can’t get that back – first Six Nations game, first caps – I know we don’t have one of them tomorrow but it’s easy to let it pass you by.

Everyone in there is picked for a different reason and bring that little bit of specialness that you’ve been picked for and drive it on.”

France will have their moments but Ireland must ensure they don’t convert those moments into momentum on the scoreboard. The setpiece battle will be key and Ireland’s lineout needs to run smoother than at the World Cup, while the scrum needs to keep a handle on their discipline and control.

Most importantly, Ireland need to be clinical when they get into the France 22.

“The thing is when we play these teams those moments don’t come up a huge amount, that’s the problem,” O’Mahony says.

“You’re coming up against excellent defences that are incredibly well coached and we have to be able to see those moments when they come and take them every time because you might get only two or three of them in a match.

“If somebody’s a bit fatigued or someone drops off for whatever reason you have to have the ability to capitalise on them, if we want to be as successful as we’re talking about.”

In defence, they need to be connected and alert. There’s no Dupont or Romain Ntamack but this France backline is bursting with game-changing threats. Damian Penaud is arguably the best winger in the world and at 27 is already just three tries short of Serge Blanco’s French record of 38. Out-half Matthieu Jallibert brings unpredictability and brilliance with ball in hand and Thomas Ramos presents a dangerous kicking threat from fullback – with Nash sure to find a wave of aerial bombs heading his way tonight.

France winger Damian Penaud Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The inclusion of winger Yoram Moefana ahead of the electric Louis Bielle-Biarrey was a surprise choice by Fabien Galthié. The Bordeaux player is almost exclusively used as a centre by his club but the French coaches appear to prefer the 23-year-old as a wing option. Of his 13 starts for club and country this season, his only start out wide was a World Cup warm-up meeting with Fiji last August. It’s a conservative selection from Galthié which suggests he anticipates a more direct approach from an Ireland squad who sense opportunity, but expect a brutal up front.

The 6:2 split is a fascinating move by Farrell and the likes of James Ryan, Jack Conan and Ryan Baird can all provide real punch off the bench.

France will rue the late loss of impact second row Romain Taofifénua – who has been ruled out with illness – but his 19-year-old replacement, 6’4″, 149kg Posolo Tuilagi can do real damage against aching bodies on his Test debut.

Tonight will feel different for this Irish team. The Stade Vélodrome is a closer, tighter ground than the Stade de France and a boisterous home crowd will be eager to unsettle their visitors.

“It’s a really noisy stadium,” says France number eight Grégory Alldritt, who takes over as captain in the absence of Dupont.

“That really helps at the end of the match, when we’re tired. The supporters give us a lot of energy, there is a crazy energy which filters down from the stands… we will need as much help as possible. We really love the stadium, I have loads of great memories. We like the Stade de France but the Vélodrome is a case apart and truly special.”

France are understandably favourites but if Ireland’s setpiece is solid and Farrell’s players can stay composed when the pressure rises, they have the quality to silence the home support and kick off this new era with a statement win.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Paul Gabrillagues, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt. (capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley.

Referee: Karl Dickson.