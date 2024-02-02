Advertisement
Ireland face France tonight in Marseille. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Crystal Ball Gazing

Poll: What do you think will be the outcome of tonight's Ireland-France game?

Kick-off tonight at Stade Velodrome is 8pm.
1 hour ago

ANDY FARRELL’S IRELAND team begin their Six Nations campaign tonight as they  take on France in Marseille.

Ireland are the reigning champions and when the sides met last February in Dublin, the hosts ran in four tries en route to a 32-19 success.

It’s a different setting for both sides from the traditional venue of Paris, France winning the last instalment of the rivalry on French soil with their 30-24 victory in February 2022.

The cast of characters has changed as well on both sides this year with iconic figures like Johnny Sexton and Antoine Dupont not involved, so what impact will that have on the outcome?

How do you think the 2024 opener will go? Let us know.


Poll Results:

France win (118)
Ireland win (106)
Draw (10)



