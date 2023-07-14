LIVE: Ireland v France, U20 World Championship final

There’s lots of great reading to get stuck into on The 42 ahead of the game, including Murray Kinsella’s big match preview, which you can find here.

These Ireland players have been through some tough things. They’ve shared joy too. We’ve all seen their smiles upon winning match after match. They haven’t lost as a team and don’t plan on starting today.

U20s rugby is so fun to watch because there is still a hint of naivety about it, a sense that players haven’t yet had the sheer joy of playing squeezed out of them in any way. It means mistakes, sure, but it’s infectious to see that joie de vivre on the pitch.