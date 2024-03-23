France open Six Nations with bonus-point win but two-try Ireland produce spirited display

France 38

Ireland 17

THE RESULT WENT to script but this was an encouraging display from Ireland as they opened their Women’s Six Nations championship away to France.

It was a bonus-point victory for the hosts whose physicality and strength overwhelmed Scott Bemand’s side, finishing the day with five tries on the board. But Ireland measured up to the French throughout, particularly in the first half. They tired as the game progressed but they still banked two tries late in the second half through Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton.

The gulf in quality was clear on the scoreboard as Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Marine Ménager, Madoussou Fall, Agathe Sochat and Elisa Riffonnea all crossed over for France.

The kickers on both teams enjoyed 100% success rate from the tee as Nicole Fowley [penalty] and Dannah O’Brien [two conversions] both found their range. France’s starting out-half Lina Queyroi was four from four with try conversions while also slotting a penalty. Her replacement Morgane Bourgeois also kicked a conversion for her side’s fifth try.

As expected, France utilised all their power from the jump and their attacking strength yielded a try within two minutes of the kick-off. An impressive maul sent scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus through to touch down under the posts.

Out-half Lina Queyroi had a flawless return from the tee in the first-half as she tapped over the first of two conversions after Bourdon Sansus’ effort.

It was looking ominous for Ireland but they responded from that early gut punch by measuring up to France’s physicality. Nicole Fowley complimented the Irish resilience by converting a penalty from about 40 metres out and Ireland were starting to get the pitch of the game.

But they started to tire as the half progressed and Marine Ménager spotted a gap just after the half-hour mark to sprint under the posts for a second French try. Queyroi added another conversion, and also slotted a penalty from a tricky position shortly before half-time to put the hosts 14 points in front.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Aoife Wafer [1], Aoife Dalton [1]

Conversions: Dannah O’Brien [2 from 2]

Penalties: Nicole Fowley [1 from 1]

France scorers:

Tries: Pauline Bourdon Sansus [1], Marine Ménager [1], Madoussou Fall [1], Agathe Sochat [1], Elisa Riffonnea [1]

Conversion: Lina Queyroi [4 from 4], Morgane Bourgeois [1 from 1]

Penalties: Lina Queyroi [1 from 1]

France: 15 Emilie Boulard, 14 Kelly Arbey, 13 Nassira Kondé, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Marine Ménager [Morganne Bourgeois '43], 10 Lina Queyroi [Lina Tuy '71], 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus; 1 Annaëlle Deshaye [Ambre Mwayembe '55], 2 Agathe Sochat [Elisa Riffonnea '64], 3 Assia Khalfaoui [Clara Joyeux '64], 4 Manae Feleu (c) [Kiara Zago '66], 5 Madoussou Fall [Emeline Gross '50], 6 Charlotte Escudero, 7 Gaëlle Hermet, 8 Romane Ménager.

Ireland: 15 Lauren Delany, 14 Katie Corrigan [Meabh Deely '66], 13 Eve Higgins, 12 Aoife Dalton, 11 Beibhinn Parsons, 10 Nicole Fowley [Dannah O'Brien HT], 9 Aiobheann Reilly [Molly Scuffil-McCabe '62]; 1 Linda Djougang [Niamh O'Dowd '76], 2 Neve Jones, 3 Christy Haney [Sadhbh McGrath '62], 4 Dorothy Wall [Fiona Tuite '56], 5 Hannah O’Connor, 6 Aoife Wafer [Sarah Delaney '76], 7 Edel McMahon (c) [Grace Moore '51], 8 Brittany Hogan

Referee: Kat Roche

