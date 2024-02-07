Advertisement
Seamus Coleman with Cristiano Ronaldo compete in 2021. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
COYBIG

Ireland to play Portugal and Hungary in June friendlies

New manager’s first away trip will be to Portugal.
1 hour ago

IRELAND WILL PLAY friendlies in June against Hungary and Portugal, the FAI have announced. 

Hungary will visit Dublin on Tuesday, June 4 before Ireland travel to Portugal for a game in Aveiro a week later – on Tuesday, 11 June. 

Portugal were group opponents during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The sides drew 0-0 at the Aviva Stadium, while Portugal won 2-1 at the Estadio Algarve thanks to two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. Ireland last faced Hungary in a friendly in June 2021 which finished 0-0.  

Ireland remain without a manager, with the FAI previously setting a deadline in advance of tomorrow, 8 February, the day of the Uefa Nations League draw, for the appointment, with the hope of having the new boss in place ahead of the friendly double-header against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on 23 and 26 March.

Ronan Early
