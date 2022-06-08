Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 8 June 2022
Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu close to £10 million move to Southampton

Bazunu is set to make the switch from Man City.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 8 Jun 2022
GAVIN BAZUNU IS on the verge of a £10 million move from Manchester City to Southampton with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage.

With just two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League champions are prepared to let the Ireland international leave following the Saints’ approach.

The 20-year-old shone on loan with Southampton’s bitter rivals Portsmouth in League One last season, and while injury has ruled him out of his country’s Nations League games this month, his displays on the international stage have also grabbed attention.

As reported by The42 in April, Bazunu was on the radar of several top flight clubs in England, as well as across Europe.

The departure of Fraser Forster to Tottenham Hotspur opens the door for Bazunu to become Southampton’s No.1, although the experienced Alex McCarthy will provide competition.

Bazunu’s progress since leaving Shamrock Rovers for City in 2019 has been rapid, a successful loan move to Rochdale followed by another with Portsmouth.

His performances on the international stage – notably a penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo and a stunning display against Serbia in World Cup qualification – have also highlighted his ability further afield.

David Sneyd
