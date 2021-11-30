Ireland face a must-win game at Tallaght Stadium against the group’s lowest-ranked side.
14′ – Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Connolly rolls the free-kick to McCabe who hammers a shot goanward that the splayed Georgian keeper saves with her feet.
This has been an excellent start by Ireland and currently looks a case of how many they’ll score.
13′ – Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Ireland are not resorting to the long balls they did last week and are zipping the ball about nicely. McCabe takes the ball infield, pings it to Littlejohn, who is hacked down 25 yards from goal and Ireland have a free-kick.
11′ - Ireland 1-0 Georgia
McCabe’s corner is cleared but Ireland attack again, and Carusa misses a sitter! Brilliant cross into the box by Quinn picks her out unmarked in the six-yard box, but her diving header is misjudged and she makes a hames of her connection.
Great start by Ireland nonetheless.
10′ – Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Denise O’Sullivan is finding so much space in midfield, and she spins a lovely pass to the right for Jess Ziu. She passes inside for Lucy Quinn, whose cross is overcooked for O’Sullivan in the box. Georgia are unconvincing to say the least in clearing the ball, and one fresh-air shot later, concede the corner.
8′- Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Bebia, who scored that own-goal, is now off the pitch receiving treatment on a profusely-bleeding cut on her shin. One for the it never rains but it pours department.
GOAL!
3′ – Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Ideal start for Ireland! Katie McCabe whips a cross from the left wing into the penalty area, and defender Maiko Bebia stoops and haplessly heads the ball into her own net.
Bad defending, but it was a terrific cross by McCabe.
2′ – Ireland 0-0 Georgia
Ireland have their first attack. Denise O’Sullivan finds space between the lines, slides a ball down the edge of the box for Kyra Carusa, whose touch takes the ball over the endline before she cuts it back across the box.
1′ – Ireland 0-0 Georgia
The rain has stopped, but it is very windy.
Kick-off!
We are underway at Tallaght Stadium!
The teams are on the pitch and lining up for the anthems.
Kick-off is minutes away!
The main questions raised about Ireland’s shape and use of McCabe were raised in this piece by Shane Keegan in the aftermath of the Slovakia game.
There won’t be a positional switch for McCabe tonight, it seems, but Vera Pauw says she will be spending more time in attacking positions.
“We will play higher up, and you will see we will have more players around the box. She should be closer to the goal”, said Pauw.
It’s an attacking side she has picked, most obviously in swapping Ziu for O’Gorman on the other side.
The conditions for this game, by the way, are rancid.
The rain is coming down hard and it’s coming down crooked, pushed by the traditionally mad wind that spills down from the Dublin mountains.
A win tonight for Ireland will take them ahead of Finland and into second place, which is not a bad place to be at all, even taking the Slovakia draw into account.
Georgia are No Great Shakes – they’ve yet to score a goal in this group and are ranked 123rd in the world.
The debate that has engulfed the squad in recent days has surrounded Katie McCabe: what, exactly, is her best position?
Vera Pauw insists it’s at left wing-back in her 3-5-2.
“It is not my system, it is a system to get the best out of our players. For example, there is a lot of debate about Katie’s role and I appreciate that because we are debating that every day, how to get the best out of her and every player. Some players are more serving and some players are more leading, and Katie is definitely a leader in that. We don’t want to take her creativity away, her driving force away.
“But it is not for nothing that the new coach of Arsenal has tried her on the left-wing, has tried her attacking, at right striker and she ends up as the left defender again, because Katie is so strong in getting there. If she is already there we don’t get half as much out of her or even somebody suggesting in the centre, believe it, we have tried that of course. We want to win too, huh?
“But at this moment, it is really the best position for her to get the best out of her.”
Vera Pauw has made four changes to the side that drew with Slovakia. We knew Heather Payne would be out as she had to high-tail it back to the US for university exams, so US-born striker Kyra Carusa will lead the line in her stead.
Elsewhere, there are recalls for Diane Caldwell and Ruesha Littlejohn while Shelbourne teenager Jessica Ziu is handed her first start.
It remains to be seen if the system is affected, and, of course, whether Katie McCabe will be moved from her role at left wing-back.
That Quinn, Caldwell and Fahey are picked would suggest no change in shape, with Ziu likely to replace O’Gorman at right wing-back and Littlejohn swapping for Finn in midfield.
EVENING ALL, IRELAND tonight have a chance to shake off the disappointment of last week’s draw with Slovakia and end 2021 on a high note.
To do that they simply must beat bottom seeds Georgia in their World Cup qualifier at a wet and wild Tallaght Stadium tonight.
Ireland’s stumble last week has led manager Vera Pauw to describe this game as a must-win, and given play-off rivals Finland have already beaten Georgia, she is right: Ireland can’t afford to chuck away any more points.
Kick-off is at 7pm, team news follows next.
