Poll: How do you think Ireland will fare in tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia?

IRELAND CONTINUE THEIR Euro 2020 campaign tonight, a homecoming for Mick McCarthy in Dublin as they entertain Georgia.

The Group D qualifier comes on the back of Ireland’s 1-0 win away to Gibraltar on Saturday while Georgia opened with a 2-0 loss at home to Switzerland.

The teams are not strangers, crossing paths on nine occasions since 2003. The recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Ireland win 1-0 at home in October 2016 thanks to a Seamus Coleman goal before a 1-1 draw away in September 2017 when Shane Duffy netted.

Ireland also faced Georgia twice in Euro 2016 qualification, winning 2-1 away courtesy of a brace from Aiden McGeady and 1-0 at home due to a strike from Jon Walters.

But how do you expect tonight’s game to go?

Let us know.

