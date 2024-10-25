Ireland's Euros vision clear as play-off push begins in Georgia

FROM THE HIGHS and hype of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to a subdued showdown in Tblisi, Ireland’s quest to qualify for Euro 2025 continues this evening.

After a three-month layoff, Eileen Gleeson’s side begin their play-off push against Georgia as they look to reach their first-ever European Championships and second major tournament.

To book their place at the finals tournament in Switzerland next summer, they must come through two play-off double-headers; the first against minnows Georgia, followed by a tougher assignment against Wales or Slovakia in late November/early December.

Gleeson and co. insist that only Georgia are on their mind ahead of the first leg at Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium [KO 5pm Irish time, RTÉ 2] and Tuesday’s rematch in Tallaght.

“The mindset we’ve been promoting is maintaining intensity and intent and not being complacent around this game,” the head coach said yesterday. “As we all know, anything can happen in football.”

Indeed, but anything other than two comprehensive wins here is inconceivable. Ireland hammered the Eastern European nation 20-0 on aggregate in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, while there are 94 places between the sides (24th and 118th) in the Fifa World Rankings.

The Girls In Green are without several players through injury, including Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn, while first-choice goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is suspended, but these absentees should be of little concern.

Championship duo Grace Moloney and Sophie Whitehouse, and Athlone Town’s Katie Keane, are the other shot-stoppers available as Brosnan’s run of 31 straight appearances comes to an enforced end. Moloney has international experience with six caps, while Whitehouse is more likely of the other pair to make her senior debut. Whoever gets the nod shouldn’t be busy.

Gleeson during training yesterday. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Following the pragmatic approach to the Group of Death with England, France and Sweden, Gleeson will be able to play a more attacking team here. She will revert to the more front-footed set-up and tactics we saw during their Nations League success as Ireland swept lower-ranked League B teams aside. (Georgia have been in League C.)

3-4-1-2 was generally the formation, while a back four has been deployed on occasion. Five was necessary defensively in the Euro group qualifiers, with the wing-backs pinned right back, while Kyra Carusa routinely ploughed a lonely furrow up top. While injury ruled the San Diego Wave striker out, Julie-Anne Russell and Leanne Kiernan were effective in an attacking two in the thrilling 3-1 win over France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Caitlin Hayes has played every minute since Gleeson took charge and she will lead the defence in the absence of Quinn. There’s no shortage of other cover. Denise O’Sullivan, as always, will be the heartbeat in midfield, likely pushing on in the 10. Katie McCabe is in line for her 90th cap, and should be stationed higher up the field than the deep-lying left-back role she has operated in of late. This game provides the perfect opportunity for the captain to rediscover her finest international form.

Heather Payne’s return, meanwhile, is a boost, while opportunities could be afforded to lesser-used players in a difficult-to-predict XI. Amber Barrett appears the striker in goalscoring form at club level, but Gleeson hinted at the “nice combination” of Carusa and Russell yesterday as Ireland target a goal rush.

All involved stress past results mean nothing, but it’s worth briefly revisiting those November 2021 and June 2022 games.

The 11-0 home win was the biggest competitive victory ever registered by an Irish men’s or women’s senior international team. O’Sullivan scored a hat-trick, while McCabe was on the double on a wet and windy night at Tallaght Stadium. Carusa and Barrett were also on target, along with Connolly and overlooked duo Lucy Quinn and Saoirse Noonan, while a Georgia own goal completed the rout.

Another demolition job followed in Gori as Ireland equalled their biggest away win in a 9-0 cakewalk. McCabe took the match ball on this occasion, Louise Quinn bagged a brace, Niamh Fahey and Abbie Larkin scored their first international goals, while O’Sullivan and Connolly were also on the sheet.

Expect more one-way traffic here, but Anna Patten is among those urging patience. They might not hit the same absurd 20-0 aggregate, but should cruise to one-sided results.

Georgia have shown signs of improvement of late. Former Israel captain Iris Antman took over as manager last year, and has brought in a raft of young players. Record appearance holder Nino Pasikashvili remains their leading light, but 21-year-old playmaker Natia Danelia is one to keep an eye on amidst a largely home-based squad.

They have never qualified for a major tournament, but were boosted by results in the group stages including a win and draw against higher-ranked Lithuania, and a pair of victories over lowly Cyprus.

But their campaign is likely to end here, with Ireland the overwhelming favourites to progress.

“We’re in a good position, but we still have to make it happen,” as Gleeson stressed in the build-up.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. Why did we beat Georgia before? Because we did the right things in those games. We have to look to repeat that. The focus is two wins and get to the next stage.”

This is Ireland’s second appearance in the Euro qualifying play-offs — having been edged out by Iceland in 2008 — and comes a little over two years on from the historic World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Now, there is new ground to be broken.

The Euros vision is clear, and the mission resumes in Tbilisi tonight.