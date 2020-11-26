BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

Burns makes first start at 10 with Daly set for Ireland debut off bench

Andy Farrell has made nine changes to his team for the clash with Georgia.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 12:40 PM
21 minutes ago 2,506 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5279358
Billy Burns makes his first start at out-half.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Billy Burns makes his first start at out-half.
Billy Burns makes his first start at out-half.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL HAS handed Billy Burns his first Test start in the Ireland team to face Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup in Dublin on Sunday [KO 2pm RTÉ/Channel 4].

The Ulster out-half has won two caps off the bench this autumn but will now get a chance to run the Ireland team from the off.

Munster fullback/wing Shane Daly is set for his Ireland debut off the bench against the Georgians.

Farrell has made nine personnel changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s defeat to England.

Jacob Stockdale, a try scorer off the bench in Twickenham, returns at fullback as Hugo Keenan moves to the right wing and Keith Earls shifts to the left. Stuart McCloskey comes into the midfield for his fourth cap alongside the retained Chris Farrell.

Conor Murray returns at scrum-half, while Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors come into the back row as CJ Stander moves to number eight with Caelan Doris rested. 

James Ryan continues as captain in the second row, where he is joined by the experienced Iain Henderson.

Finlay Bealham – usually a tighthead prop – makes his first Test start at loosehead prop, where he came off the bench last weekend, with Cian Healy moving to the bench, Ed Byrne injured, and Ireland opting against using Eric O’Sullivan in their matchday 23.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rob Herring comes into the XV at hooker and Andrew Porter makes his fifth consecutive start at tighthead prop after playing 80 minutes last weekend. 

Daly will hope for substantial minutes off an Ireland bench that also includes Kieran Marmion, who is set for his first appearance of the autumn schedule.

Ireland (v Georgia):

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Keith Earls
10. Billy Burns
9. Conor Murray

1. Finlay Bealham
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan 
17. Cian Healy
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Ross Byrne
23. Shane Daly

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie