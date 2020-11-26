Burns makes first start at 10 with Daly set for Ireland debut off bench

ANDY FARRELL HAS handed Billy Burns his first Test start in the Ireland team to face Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup in Dublin on Sunday [KO 2pm RTÉ/Channel 4].

The Ulster out-half has won two caps off the bench this autumn but will now get a chance to run the Ireland team from the off.

Munster fullback/wing Shane Daly is set for his Ireland debut off the bench against the Georgians.

Farrell has made nine personnel changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s defeat to England.

Jacob Stockdale, a try scorer off the bench in Twickenham, returns at fullback as Hugo Keenan moves to the right wing and Keith Earls shifts to the left. Stuart McCloskey comes into the midfield for his fourth cap alongside the retained Chris Farrell.

Conor Murray returns at scrum-half, while Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors come into the back row as CJ Stander moves to number eight with Caelan Doris rested.

James Ryan continues as captain in the second row, where he is joined by the experienced Iain Henderson.

Finlay Bealham – usually a tighthead prop – makes his first Test start at loosehead prop, where he came off the bench last weekend, with Cian Healy moving to the bench, Ed Byrne injured, and Ireland opting against using Eric O’Sullivan in their matchday 23.

Rob Herring comes into the XV at hooker and Andrew Porter makes his fifth consecutive start at tighthead prop after playing 80 minutes last weekend.

Daly will hope for substantial minutes off an Ireland bench that also includes Kieran Marmion, who is set for his first appearance of the autumn schedule.

Ireland (v Georgia):

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Chris Farrell

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Keith Earls

10. Billy Burns

9. Conor Murray

1. Finlay Bealham

2. Rob Herring

3. Andrew Porter

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Cian Healy

18. John Ryan

19. Quinn Roux

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Ross Byrne

23. Shane Daly

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].